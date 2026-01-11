BetMGM Bonus Code GOALMAX1500: Get $1500 Bonuses for NFL Playoffs - Wild Card Sunday

In a rematch of the 2022 NFC Championship Game, the San Francisco 49ers head to Lincoln Financial Field for a 4:30pm EST Wild Card playoff game against the defending Super Bowl Champion Philadelphia Eagles (-5).

NFL Playoffs - San Francisco 49ers vs Philadelphia Eagles - 1/11 4:30 PM EST

In Week 18, the San Francisco 49ers' offense sputtered in a 13-3 loss to the Seattle Seahawks with the top seed in the conference on the line. That could be a bad omen for today’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles (-5) at 4:30pm EST at Lincoln Financial Field (FOX).

Philadelphia ranks sixth in defensive DVOA, and four of the Niners’ five losses in the regular season came against teams in the top seven. The Eagles didn’t exactly light up the scoreboard this season, with just 22.3 points per game. Take under 44.5 points (-110) here.

San Francisco has one of the worst run defenses in the league and will be missing multiple starters. Saquon Barkley (O/U 82.5 rushing yards) could have a big day as the Eagles cover (-110).

NFL Playoffs - Buffalo Bills vs Jacksonville Jaguars - 1/11 1:00 PM EST

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills (-1) will be looking to end the Jacksonville Jaguars’ eight-game winning streak in a 1:00pm EST kickoff at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville (CBS).

The Bills rely heavily on the run, but the Jaguars allowed the fewest rushing yards in the league this season. No running back managed more than 74 rushing yards against the Jags, and that makes James Cook under 80.5 rushing yards (-140) an intriguing pick.

Allen will pick up the offensive slack for Buffalo, and he could reach 250+ passing yards (+130). Regardless, on offense, the Jaguars should be able to exploit Buffalo’s weakness against the run. I’m taking the Jaguars’ moneyline (-110).

NFL Playoffs - Los Angeles Chargers vs New England Patriots - 1/11 8:00 PM EST

In a Sunday Night Football Wild Card edition on NBC, the Los Angeles Chargers head to Gillette Stadium for a game against the New England Patriots (-3.5). Notably, the Patriots have lost both times they’ve faced a team with a record above .500 at Gillette Stadium this season.

With both Chargers QB Justin Herbert (O/U 228.5 passing yards) and Patriots QB Drake Maye (O/U 238.5 passing yards) looking for their first career playoff wins, this should be an intriguing contest.

The Pats have scored 20+ points in 14 straight games and have one of the worst red zone defenses. Don’t be surprised if both teams score 20+ today (+105).

Herbert and the Chargers should put up a fight against a New England team that hasn’t been tested often this season. Take the Chargers +3.5 (-110).

