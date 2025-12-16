Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code GOALBONUS: Get $2000 FanCash for NBA Cup Final, CFB & EFL

Placing an eligible wager for ten consecutive days after using the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code GOALBONUS will get you up to $2000 in FanCash. Start with tonight’s NBA Cup Final featuring the San Antonio Spurs and the New York Knicks (-2.5) at 8:30pm EST.

In Wales, Cardiff City take on Chelsea (-375) in a 3:00pm EST EFL Cup Quarter-final match. It’s also an all-Alabama affair in the NCAA Football Salute to Veterans Bowl in Montgomery, as Troy (-2.5) and Jacksonville State meet at 9:00pm EST.

Get up to $2000 in FanCash by using the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code. Just follow our guide below:

New users in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY are eligible to claim this offer

Use the links here to go to Fanatics Sportsbook Scan the QR code to download the mobile app and start creating an account Then, offer the promo code GOALBONUS On the same day, opt into the offer on your betslip and risk $1+ on a bet with -500 odds or longer You may do the same for each of the first ten days your account is open, but only one bet will qualify for the promo each day After ten days, you’ll get your risk amount back in FanCash for each qualifying bet that loses (up to $200 each and $2000 total) FanCash expires after one week and is not withdrawable

What can you use your Fanatics Sportsbook promo code on today?

It’s a Victor Wembanyama (O/U 22.5 points) vs Jalen Brunson (O/U 30.5 points) NBA Cup Final in Las Vegas as the San Antonio Spurs clash with the New York Knicks (-2.5) at 8:30pm EST (Prime Video).

In the Semifinal, a newly-healthy Wembanyama posted a +21 to help the Spurs end Oklahoma City’s 16-game winning streak. Meanwhile, Brunson has managed four consecutive 30-point games.

The Spurs, with knockout wins over OKC and the LA Lakers, are battle-tested and have one of the best defenses in the league when Wembanyama is in the lineup. Take the Spurs (+110) to win the NBA Cup.

Third-tier club Cardiff City (+900) will be looking to pull off another upset when they meet Chelsea (-425) in an EFL Cup Quarter-final at 3:00pm EST (Paramount+).

Cardiff have already beaten EFL Championship side Wrexham and Premier League club Burnley in the EFL Cup. While Chelsea are much stronger than both teams, the Blues won’t trot out their strongest lineup.

Chelsea have conceded a goal in both of their previous EFL Cup matches, while Cardiff have conceded in three of four. I’m taking both teams to score (+100).

Lastly, Troy (-2.5) and Jacksonville face off in the Salute to Veterans Bowl in Montgomery, Alabama, at 9:00pm EST on ESPN. I’m not sure Troy has earned its status as the favorite, given its offense has gained 4.3 yards per play this season against FBS opposition (131st out of 136).

Troy has also allowed the most sacks in FBS. Meanwhile, Jacksonville State narrowly lost the CUSA Championship Game to Kennesaw State and has six wins in its last eight games. With Troy running back Tae Meadows out, I’m taking Jax State to win (+115).

