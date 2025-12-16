BetMGM Bonus Code GOALMAX1500: Get $1500 Bonuses for NBA Cup Final, Bowl Games & EFL

Get up to $1500 in bonus bets by using the BetMGM bonus code GOALMAX1500 and getting a 20% deposit match on your first deposit. Use your bonus on tonight’s NBA Cup Final between the San Antonio Spurs and New York Knicks (-2.5) at 8:30pm EST.

Cardiff City also host Chelsea (-325) in an EFL Cup Quarter-Final game in Wales at 3:00pm EST. NCAA Football bowl season continues as Alabama teams Troy (-2.5) and Jacksonville State meet in the Salute to Veterans Bowl at 9:00pm EST.

In the NBA Cup Final, the San Antonio Spurs tip off against the New York Knicks (-2.5) in Las Vegas at 8:30pm EST (Prime Video). Knicks G Jalen Brunson (O/U 29.5 points) has scored 30+ in four straight games.

Meanwhile, the Spurs are coming off a Semifinal victory where they ended the Oklahoma City Thunder’s 16-game winning streak. In Victor Wembanyama’s first game back from an injury, he led all Spurs players with a +21 plus/minus.

Wembanyama (O/U 21.5 points) has also averaged 32 points and 15.7 rebounds against the Knicks in his career, but his minutes could be limited. The Spurs have won both their knockout stage games as underdogs, and I’m betting on the Spurs (+110) to win the NBA Cup Final.

Earlier, at 3:00pm EST, catch Cardiff City (+825) vs Chelsea (-325) in an EFL Cup Quarter-final from Cardiff City Stadium (Paramount+). While Chelsea are favored to win, Blues manager Enzo Maresca will make some personnel changes.

Chelsea’s second XI has conceded in both of their previous EFL Cup matches. Cardiff City could get on the scoresheet here, given Chelsea’s alterations and an eight-game scoring streak. Take both teams to score (+105).

Tonight, in-state rivals Troy (8-5) and Jacksonville State (8-5) meet for the first time in 24 years in the Salute to Veterans Bowl at 9:00pm EST (ESPN). Troy (-2.5) has a weak offensive line, which allows 4.7 sacks per game (most in FBS).

The Trojans will also be without leading rusher Tae Meadows, and Jordan Lovett will get the bulk of the carries instead. While Troy has lost three of its last five games, Jax State is 6-2 in its previous eight.

Take a chance on Jacksonville State’s moneyline (+120).

