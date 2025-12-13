Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code GOALBONUS: Get $2000 FanCash for CFB, NBA & EPL

When you use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code GOALBONUS, you can get up to $2000 in FanCash by placing bets each of the first ten days your account is open. Sign up today and bet on the LA Bowl between Boise State and Washington (-9.5) at 8:00pm EST.

Earlier, in the English Premier League, Arsenal (-800) will look to stay on top of the table when they host Wolverhampton Wanderers (+1800) at 3:00pm EST. In a 9:00pm EST NBA Cup Semifinal, the San Antonio Spurs meet with the Oklahoma City Thunder (-10.5) in Las Vegas.

How to claim the Fanatics promo code

To get up to $2000 in FanCash with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code, you’ll want to consult the guide below:

This promotion is only open to new users in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY

To download the Fanatics Sportsbook app, click the link and scan the QR code Next, create an account and put in the promo code GOALBONUS The same day, make a deposit, and risk $1+ on any market with -500 odds, or longer, after opting into the offer on your betslip Repeat step three during each of the first ten days your account is open (only one bet per day qualifies). Once the promotion period is over, you’ll get your risk amount back in FanCash on each qualifying bet that settles as a loss, up to $200 each, and $2000 total FanCash can’t be withdrawn for real money and will expire after seven days

What can you use your Fanatics Sportsbook promo code on today?

To kick off the NCAA Football postseason, Boise State meets with Washington (-9.5) in the LA Bowl at 8:00pm EST (ABC, Fubo). Boise State is 0-2 ATS as an underdog this season, and all four of its losses this season have been by double digits.

Don’t expect a shootout, as both teams have strong pass defenses. The under is also 5-1 in Boise State’s last six games, so go with under 52.5 points (-110).

Boise State has only scored seven points in all four of its losses this season. Bet on Washington, which has seven double-digit victories this season, to cover tonight at -115 odds.

Following a 3-0 midweek Champions League win, Arsenal (-800) will be confident of defeating last-placed Wolverhampton Wanderers (+1800) when they meet in an English Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium at 3:00pm EST (USA Network).

Wolves are on pace for the worst season in EPL history, with two draws and 13 losses through 15 games. Arsenal striker Viktor Gyokeres (-140 to score) is fully fit after an injury. Gyokeres has scored three goals in four starts against the teams ranked 16th-19th in the EPL table.

Bet on Gyokeres to get on the scoresheet today.

San Antonio Spurs star center Victor Wembanyama (O/U 17.5 points) could return today for today’s 9:00pm EST NBA Cup Semifinal against the Oklahoma City Thunder (-10.5) on Prime Video.

The defending champion Thunder are off to a 24-1 start, tied for the best in NBA history. However, three of their last seven wins have been by single digits.

With Wembanyama potentially back in the mix, and Isaiah Hartenstein, Isaiah Joe, and Cason Wallace injured for OKC, the Spurs can stay in this one. Bet on the Spurs +10.5 (-110).

More info on Fanatics Promo Code

Fanatics Sportsbook promo code GOALBONUS Fanatics Sportsbook promo offer Fanatics Sportsbook: Bet and Get up to $2,000 in FanCash! Fanatics Sportsbook promo code terms and conditions New customers in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY (excludes NY). Apply promotion in bet slip and place a $1+ cash wager (min odds -500) daily for 10 consecutive days starting day of account creation. Wager must settle as a loss to earn FanCash equal to losing amount (max $200 FanCash/day). FanCash issued under this promotion expires at 11:59 p.m. ET 7 days from issuance. Terms, incl. FanCash terms, apply—see Fanatics Sportsbook app.

