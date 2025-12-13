Boise State vs Washington Predictions - LA Bowl Picks & Odds Dec 13th

Boise State takes on Washington (-9) in the LA Bowl tonight, which is the first bowl game of the season. Washington will look to exploit Boise State’s weak run defense tonight, as Huskies QB Demond Williams Jr. is a threat to gain 60+ yards on the ground (+140).

Boise State vs Washington Predictions - 8:00pm ET - 12/13

Demond Williams Jr. 60+ Rushing Yards @ +140 with bet365

Under 51.5 Points @ -110 with bet365

Washington -9 @ -110 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing, and subject to change.

Boise State vs Washington Odds

Spread: Washington -9 (-110)

Washington -9 (-110) Moneyline: Boise State (+275), Washington (-350)

Boise State (+275), Washington (-350) Total: O/U 51.5 (-110)

Boise State vs Washington Picks

Destructive Demond - Demond Williams Jr. 60+ Rushing Yards (+140)

Washington quarterback Demond Williams Jr. is a dual-threat QB who is exceptionally mobile. Williams Jr., a sophomore, managed 60+ rushing yards in all three of the Huskies’ non-conference games this season.

He has also rushed for 60+ yards in six of Washington’s 12 games this season overall. Boise State has a solid pass defense, ranking 14th nationally in opponent yards per pass attempt. However, they are weak against the run, and Williams Jr. should exploit that tonight.

Boise State has allowed 60+ rushing yards to each of the last two QBs it has faced. The Broncos rank 114th out of 136 FBS teams, as they allow five yards per opponent rush attempt. Don’t be surprised to see Williams Jr., who has averaged over 10 carries per game, scramble a few times.

Bet on Demond Williams Jr. to pick up 60+ rushing yards at +140.

Boise State vs Washington Prediction 1: Demond Williams Jr. 60+ Rushing Yards @ +140 with bet365

State's Struggles - Under 51.5 Points (-110)

Boise State has been an underdog just twice previously this season. In both of those games, the Broncos managed to score just seven points. All season, Boise State has struggled to put points on the board against opponents with quality defenses.

This season, the Huskies gave up just 20.3 points per game and 4.8 yards per play to fellow FBS opponents, ranking 19th and 22nd nationally, respectively. The Broncos’ offense has also been underwhelming in recent weeks, leading to the under being 5-1 in their last six games.

While Boise State is weak against the run, they tend to limit big passing plays, which should keep the scoring somewhat low tonight. Take under 51.5 points (-110) for tonight’s LA Bowl.

Boise State vs Washington Prediction 2: Under 51.5 Points @ -110 with bet365

Huskies to Buck Broncos - Washington -9 (-110)

Again, this is just the third time all season Boise State (9-4) has been an underdog. In the other two games, the Broncos fell 28-7 to Notre Dame and 17-7 to San Diego State. In fact, Boise State fell by double digits in all four of its losses this season.

Washington (8-4) has won seven games by double digits, including all three of its non-conference games. The Huskies played a much tougher schedule than Boise State this season, and haven’t allowed any opponent to score more than 26 points.

As a betting favorite, Washington is 6-3 ATS, while Boise State is 0-2 ATS as a betting underdog. I expect Boise State, which has scored just seven points in all four of its losses this season, to struggle against a strong Washington defense. Lay the points on Washington (-9) at -110 odds.

Boise State vs Washington Prediction 3: Washington -9 @ -110 with bet365

Boise State vs Washington Game Details

Start Time: 8:00pm ET

8:00pm ET Location: SoFi Stadium

SoFi Stadium Address: 1001 Stadium Dr, Inglewood, CA 90301

1001 Stadium Dr, Inglewood, CA 90301 TV & Streaming: ABC, Fubo

Washington has won its last three bowl games against non-power five conference opponents by double digits. The Huskies will look to extend that streak against Boise State, which lost two of its four non-conference games this season by double digits.