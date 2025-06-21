Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Get $250 for Real Madrid & Man City in the Club World Cup

Fanatics Sportsbook promo offers $250 in bonuses ahead of this Saturday's Club World Cup action with Real Madrid and Man City featuring.

Basketball and hockey may be wrapping up, but a rare explosion of summer soccer in North America is just beginning. Scroll down for the Fanatics Sportsbook odds on a thrilling weekend in the USA.

The Club World Cup hasn't had many great upsets to captivate crowds yet. Instead, the CWC has debuted with a myriad of miniature surprises and weird outcomes. It isn't because of reserve squads playing in what's become an unprecedented June of stars on the pitch … and on the betting board.

What can you use your Fanatics Sportsbook offer on this weekend?

The (-600) Fanatics odds on Inter Milan defeating Urawa Red Diamonds on Saturday, available to view on DAZN at 3 p.m. EST, are set on reputation and not Inter's current form. Inter Milan's draw with Monterrey to begin Group Stage was a second straight bummer outcome for the Italian team.

By contrast, Fluminense (-400) has earned its powerful Fanatics moneyline against Ulsan Hyundai in DAZN's follow-up at 6 p.m. Eastern Time. "The Flu" gave Borussia Dortmund a virus on Tuesday. Brazil and Mexico's leagues showed the best form of any Americas competitors in week one.

Real Madrid's (-410) moneyline odds over Pachuca (+950) are at least as "reputational" as Inter Milan betting lines for this weekend. Los Blancos will remain the far-superior side when Sunday's match begins on DAZN at 3 p.m. EST. But the pregame lede involves the striker Kylian Mbappé being admitted to a Miami hospital for stomach pain. On top of a 1-1 debut draw, that's a crisis.

Mbappé's odds at Fanatics Sportsbook just won't fall off the tournament's co-lead in prop bet prices, selling at over (-150) for the Real-Pachuca bout as of Goal's press time. Maybe those who know about Kylian's crash of a week and still picked his player-prop bet think Real's pair of concerns can cancel each other out. Mbappé would fly home if the Club World Cup was the forgettable tourney it was predicted to be. With Real needing points in what's turned into a battle, he might still perform.

Man City completes the Club World Cup's weekend versus Al Ain of Group G, aired on TNT and DAZN this Sunday at 9 p.m. Eastern Time. The Sky Blues began the gala with a clinical 2-0 win over Wydad, and take a monster (or a razor) of a thin (-1800) Fanatics Sportsbook line to take three points. Erling Haaland is one pricey fellow at (-300) odds to bag and (+130) odds to brace.

