Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Get $250 in Betting Bonuses for Man City vs Juventus

Fanatics Sportsbook promo code, offers $250 in bonuses with Man City and Juventus clashing in the Club World Cup today.

Today's a day to bet on your heroes of the soccer pitch, and for a change, they're all performing in the United States. That doesn't mean midday soccer is out, as Man City appears early this afternoon.

Manchester City is just one of the famous sides who're flourishing in the 2025 Club World Cup. Are the odds on the Sky Blues getting a boost from the team's clear determination to surpass Europe's best for the first time in 2024-25? Read on for the latest odds on City vs Juve in the Group Stage.

Already have a Fanatics Sportsbook promo? Our BetMGM bonus code offers $150 in bonus bets

Already have a Fanatics account? Claim thousands in bonuses with our guide to the best sportsbook promos

Read all about the best sports betting apps with our expert’s guide

How to Claim the Fanatics Promo Code

New sportsbook users in CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA, WV can score up to a $250 bonus by betting just $50 on any sports market with Fanatics Sportsbook.

Go through these easy steps to get the Fanatics promo code offer:

Go to the Fanatics Sportsbook landing page. Confirm all of your registration details. Read and understand the Fanatics Sportsbook terms and conditions. Deposit and bet $10, at the odds of -500 or longer, every day for 5 days. User is credited with a $50 sports bonus, for every day they have wagered $10. Bonuses are capped at $250, and new players on have five days to complete. Bonuses will expire after seven days from issuance.

If you are not in one of the above-listed states, another Fanatics Sportsbook offer may be available to you. Registering newcomers from AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY can claim up to $1,000 in No Sweat First Bets from Fanatics Sportsbook.

To claim the No Sweat First Bets offer, follow these steps:

Browse to the Fanatics Sportsbook website. Scan the QR code with a mobile device to download the Fanatics Sportsbook app. Register and confirm your personal profile. Read and agree to the Fanatics Sportsbook terms and conditions. Your 10-day window to earn a bonus starts immediately after opening your account Each day after signing up, make a cash wager of at least $1 at Fanatics odds of -500 or longer. You’ll need to apply the promotion in your bet slip, and a maximum one qualifying bet at Fanatics placed every day will count towards the promo. After the 10-day window, qualifying bets settled for losses will be credited as bonuses.

The Fanatics Sportsbook promotion carries a maximum daily bonus match of $100, meaning a total of $1,000 can be awarded over the 10-day window. If you have placed a qualifying wager of $200, only $100 would count towards your bonus.

What can you use your Fanatics Sportsbook offer on today?

The Fanatics bonus code offer can be used to make bets on today's action in Group Stage of the 2025 Club World Cup, simultaneous showdowns offering Man City vs Juve as the day's main attraction.

Group G's simultaneous scuffle is a marquee meeting of City and Juventus on TNT. While the (-135) minus-odds on the Sky Blues to win hint at a match that could turn lopsided, it's notable that today's betting markets aren't that different from what City might draw against Juve in the Champions League. Likewise, both teams are playing the strongest lineups they can get their hands on.

Erling Haaland of Man City, for instance, is a (+110) pick to score against Juventus, while the English international Phil Foden is getting (+250) odds in the same player-prop market. The fact that Foden's odds are still solid, while Haaland's have fallen sharply from his pregame lines versus easier foes, reflects Juventus' superior defending and the more-dynamic game it takes to defeat it.

Al-Hilal's (-210) line to beat Pachuca on DAZN at 9 p.m. EST is a matter of motivation. Al-Hilal can reach the knockout round with a victory, while CONCACAF's team is without points and looking for a moral victory. Pachuca could be called one of the Americas' disappointments in the Club World Cup, though an opening draw against Real Madrid and RB Salzburg is the envy of no football club.

Pachuca's pesky conquerors square off in simultaneous Group H play when Real Madrid and RB Salzburg fight over first place. But on a day of weirdly active betting action for underdogs in leagues and in the CWC alike, the Austrian team can't get any optimism going among bettors, from which one-sided gambling action has Real Madrid at (-420) odds to prevail in another DAZN broadcast.

More info on Fanatics Sportsbook’s bonus offer

Fanatics Sportsbook bonus code Click this link and sign up - No promo code needed. Fanatics Sportsbook bonus promo Bet $50 and Get up to $250 in Bonuses Fanatics Sportsbook bonus terms and conditions New customers in CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA, or WV. Must opt-in and wager $10+ cash on any market with odds of -500 or longer to receive $50 in Bonus Bets each day for your first 5 days (issued when qualifying wager settles). Your 5 days begin the day you establish your account. Bonus Bets expire 7 days from issuance. See full Promo Terms in the Fanatics Sportsbook app.

--