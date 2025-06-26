BetMGM Bonus Code GOALNEWSGET: Get $150 in Bonuses for Juventus-Man City in Club World Cup

The BetMGM bonus code GOALNEWSGET, offers $150 in bonuses, with Juventus and Man City battling in the Club World Cup at 3:00pm EDT today.

The final games of the Club World Cup’s group stage match schedule arrive on Thursday, with the Round of 16 beginning on Saturday. BetMGM is staying on the good foot with an offer for first-time players that can be used on any or all of the matches.

Thursday’s Club World Cup matches include Italy’s Juventus at England’s Manchester City and Morocco’s Wydad AC at the United Arab Emirates’ Al Ain.

Claim your BetMGM bonus code

How to claim the BetMGM promo code

If you want to claim the $150 in sports bonuses, here’s guide to get started:

Available in the following states: MI, NJ, PA, WV

In order to get $150 in bonuses from BetMGM, players need to follow these steps:

Head over to BetMGM.com Create an account and add the code GOALNEWSGET. Deposit $10 and wager on any sport If this wager is a winner, players will get their winnings & $150 in bonuses Bonus funds will expire after seven days, coming as 3 x $50

What can you use your BetMGM bonuses on today?

The Club World Cup group stage ends today. The top two clubs in each bracket will advance to the knockout Round of 16, which begins on Saturday.

Thursday’s biggest game has Juventus of Turin, Italy, taking on world powerhouse Manchester City at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.

The Group G confrontation sees first-place Juventus in the driver’s seat, needing only a draw to finish on top. Manchester City is undefeated, but needs a win to finish in first.

The second-place squad in the group stage risks the scary prospect of facing Real Madrid in the knockout round. City has not beaten Juventus in their seven matches since 1976, so revenge is also a motive.

Juventus players to watch include Kenan Yıldız, a 20-year-old winger who has three goals in two matches, including a brace in a win over Wydad. Midfielder Francisco Conceição and forward Kolo Muani are also scoring threats.

Manchester City has superstar Erling Haaland as its main threat, backed by midfielder Phil Foden and forward Omar Marmoush.

Oddsmakers have Manchester City as a -130 favorite, with a 2.5 goals over/under. The match starts at 3 p.m. EDT, with TNT and truTV televising and DAZN streaming.

Also of note is Wydad AC vs. Al Ain at Audi Field in Washington, D.C. TheGroup G match is a battle to avoid finishing at the bottom and regaining a measure of pride on a global stage.

The moneyline has Wydad a +140, with a 2.5 goals over/under. The match kicks off at 3 p.m. EDT, with DAZN streaming.

More info on BetMGM’s bonus offers*