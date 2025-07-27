Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Get $1000 Bonus for England vs Spain

Fanatics Sportsbook promo code offers $1000 in no sweat first bets, with England vs Spain set for 12pm ET today, meeting in the Euros Final (07/27).

The Women’s Euro finals and a series highlighting two MLB second-place teams are in the sports spotlight for this weekend. Fanatics is leading the charge with some enticing bonus bets on offer.

It’s England vs. Spain in the Women’s Euro final on Sunday, while the New York Yankees battle the Philadelphia Phillies in a series pitting two second-place teams in tight divisional races that starts on Friday.

Want $1500 instead? Use our England vs Spain bonus code offer

Get your hands on the best sportsbook promos with our experts guide to the sports bonuses

Check out our expert’s guide to the best sports betting sites in the US

How to Claim Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code

First-time players in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY can get up to $1,000 in First Bets bonus from Fanatics Sportsbook.

To claim it, simply follow these steps:

Visit the Fanatics Sportsbook website. Scan the QR code there with your mobile device to download the Fanatics Sportsbook app. Provide the details of your personal profile. Agree to the Fanatics Sportsbook terms and conditions. Your 10-day window to earn your sports bonus starts immediately after opening your account Each day, make a cash wager of at least $1 at odds of -500 or longer. You’ll need to apply the promotion in your bet slip, and only one qualifying bet per day will count towards the promotion At the end of the 10-day window, qualifying wagers settled for a loss will be credited as sports bonuses.

The Fanatics Sportsbook promotion has a maximum daily bonus match of $100, meaning a total of $1,000 can be awarded over the 10-day window. If you place a qualifying wager of $200, only $100 would count towards your bonus.

What can you use your Fanatics Sportsbook bonus on today?

The Women’s Euro started with 16 teams, and now England vs. Spain will decide the championship in what should be a tight battle.

The winner gets $5.1 million of the $55 million total prize pool, with the players getting between 30% to 40% of that pot, so you know bodies will be flying around the pitch.

Spain is a -134 favorite, with a 2.5 goals over/under. The final will be played at St.Jakob-Park in Basel, Switzerland and kicks off at 12 noon EDT on Sunday. Fox will televise the match and is also handling streaming at its FoxSports.com.

NBC Sports is spotlighting its Summer Premier League series by backing two intriguing friendlies at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

Bournemouth is a +148 favorite in the first match of the day, with Everton at +190 and a draw at +245. The kickoff is at 4 p.m.EDT.

In the evening’s game at the same venue, Manchester United plays West Ham United, with kickoff anticipated at 7 p.m.EDT. Manchester United is a +100 favorite (West Ham is +250), with a draw at +260. NBC will televise and Peacock will stream both matches.

In baseball, the Phillies and the Yankees will square off in a series at Yankee Stadium in New York that both squads need in order to stay within hailing distance of their division leaders.

The Yankees come into the weekend having dropped two of three to division-leading Toronto. The Phillies are virtually tied with the NY Mets for the division lead after going 5-5 in their last ten games.

The Yankees send rookie Will Warren to the mound in the series opener, while the Phillies counter with veteran Taijuan Walker. The Yankees are -155 home favorites, with Philadelphia at +130. The first game of the series starts at 7 p.m. EDT, with Apple TV+ streaming Friday’s game.

More info on Fanatics Sportsbook’s bonus offer