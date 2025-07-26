England vs Spain Bonus Code: Get $1500 for the Euros Final

We have a speical England vs SPain bonus code from BetMGM, with GOALMAX offering $1500 in bonus bets ahead of the Euro Final, Sunday at 12pm ET.

England and Spain will meet Sunday in what promises to be an exciting final for the 2025 Women’s Euro. BetMGM is the place for all the action on this match and more, and new players can get $1500 in bonuses using code GOALMAX.

The contest will be played at St.Jakob-Park in Basel, Switzerland and kicks off at 12 noon on Sunday, June 27. Fox will televise the match and is handling streaming at its FoxSports.com.

Score sports bonuses at sign up with the BetMGM promo code

Or look into our experts sportsbook promo breakdown for the major betting sites in the US

Play with the best betting apps in the US when betting on sports online

How to Claim the BetMGM England vs Spain Bonus Code Offer

If you want to claim the $1,500 back in bonus bets for England vs. Spain, here’s a guide to get started:

Available to first time players in: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, LA, KS, KY, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY

Visit BetMGM.com Enter the promo code GOALMAX when signing up Deposit $10 or more Place your first wager up to $1,500 If this loses you will receive your stake back as bonus bets Bonus bets expire after 7 days and cannot be withdrawn as cash

That’s all you need to do to add to the excitement of what promises to be a world-class event.

Women's Euro Final Preview - England vs. Spain at 12 Noon EDT on July 27

The Women’s Euro final is getting ready to rumble in a matchup that promises to be a tight, tight battle of two squads at the top of their game.

England comes in as the defending champion, and is looking to become the first team to win back-to-back Women’s Euro tournaments since Germany pulled the trick from 2005 to 2009.

Spain has never won this tournament, but wants to add this trophy to its 2023 World Cup and 2024 Nations League and 2024 Nations League victories. Sunday’s game is a rematch of the 2023 World Cup final, and England will be looking for a measure of revenge for that loss.

Beyond pride, the tournament also has a record $55.6 million prize pool, and the winner will snag the lion’s share of that pot, along with the added prestige that produces more sponsorships and television deals.

Players to watch for England include Michelle Agyemang, a super-sub who scored the goal that tied the Italian team in stoppage and has made a huge impact in just four appearances. She’s joined by Chloe Kelly, who scored the winner against Italy, and veteran defender Lucy Bronze, a stabilizing force for England’s backline. There’s also Keira Walsh, who is the engine of England’s offense from midfield.

Spain will hope to counter with midfielder Aitana Bonmatí, a Ballon d’Or winner who scored in extra-time vs. Germany. She’ll be backed by veteran midfielder Alexia Putellas, another Ballon d’Or winner, and striker Esther González, who has four goals in the tournament and leads Spain’s attack with Claudia Pina, who was the top scorer in the Champions League.

More info on BetMGM’s bonus offers*