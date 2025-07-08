Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Bet $50 Get $250 in Bonuses for Club World Cup Semis & US Open Cup

Fanatics Sportsbook promo code offers $250 in bonuses with the Club World Cup and US Open Cup featuring heavily, with fanatastic soccer abound.

Fanatics Sportsbook has a new promo code that offers clients $250 in a sign-up bonus from depositing and betting only $50. Use house cash to score winning bets on today's Club World Cup semi-finals.

If Chelsea and Fluminense's Club World Cup semi-final is hit by forecasted thunderstorms today, the match could be delayed until prime-time to compete with the outgunned U.S. Open Cup. Even if the MLS clubs' little tournament can't compare, though, there's still one squad to keep your eye on.

How to Claim the Fanatics promo Code

Sports bettors in CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA, or WV can score up to a $250 bonus by putting just $50 on a Club World Cup or U.S. Open Cup soccer market at Fanatics Sportsbook.

Follow the steps below to get the Fanatics promo code offer:

Browse to Fanatics Sportsbook's landing URL Take a moment to confirm your registration details Review and understand the Fanatics Sportsbook terms and conditions Place a deposit and a bet of $10, at odds of -500 or longer, each day for 5 days The account will be credited with a $50 bonus, for every day a $10 bet was placed Bonuses are capped at $250, and new Fanatics users have five days to complete Bonuses will expire after seven days, from issuance

If you do not reside in one of the above-listed legal betting states, another Fanatics Sportsbook offer may be available to you.

New sign-ups at Fanatics who live in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY can receive up to $1,000 in No Sweat First Bets bonus deals.

To claim it, simply follow these steps:

Click over to the Fanatics Sportsbook website. Scan the QR code with a mobile device to download the Fanatics Sportsbook app. Provide the details of your personal profile. Read and understand the Fanatics Sportsbook terms and conditions. Your 10-day window to earn a bonus starts immediately after opening your account. Each day after signing up, make a cash wager of at least $1 at Fanatics odds of -500 or longer. You’ll need to apply the promotion in your bet slip, and a maximum one qualifying wager every day will count towards the promotion. Following the 10-day window listed above, new users' qualifying wagers settled for a loss will be credited as sportsbook betting bonuses.

The Fanatics Sportsbook promotion has a maximum daily bonus match of $100, meaning a total of $1,000 can be awarded over the 10-day window. If you place a qualifying wager of $200, only $100 would count towards your bonus.

What can you use your Fanatics Sportsbook offer on today?

A fanatically great bonus code from Fanatics Sportsbook is your path to winning bets on today's soccer action in the United States, including the playoff rounds of two exciting tournaments.

Chelsea Football Club faces the best of a boisterous Brazil Serie A contingent in today's Club World Cup semi-finals. DAZN's broadcast at 3 p.m. EST features Cole Palmer and the Blues against a team that just keeps advancing against harder competition than it was losing to in domestic league play not long ago. Fluminense eliminated Al-Hilal 2-1 on Friday, while Chelsea managed to outlast Palmeiras 2-1 in the quarter-finals. Chelsea F.C. is a (-165) Fanatics moneyline favorite.

Chelsea's prop bets make it look like the Blues took their Vitamin C. Palmer's line to bag in the next game has improved to (+170), while Fluminense's leading wager to score today is Germán Cano with meager (+340) odds. Beware, though - seven different Fluzão footballers have tallied in the event. Today's winner faces the winner of PSG vs Real Madrid for the Club World Cup championship.

The U.S. Open Cup quarter-finals begin tonight at 8 p.m. EST on Paramount, when Minnesota United brings a strong (-120) Fanatics line to win in a contest against visiting Chicago. Minnesota has sailed on clear water in preliminary games against teams like Louisville and St. Louis, and the team has a packed schedule of events this week. Still, bookmakers trust Minnesota striker Kelvin Yeboah with (+130) odds to bag tonight. Minnesota's not the only Q-Final team with minus-odds.

The San Jose Earthquakes compare with favorable (-125) odds to eliminate Austin F.C. without penalty kicks at 10:30 p.m. EST on Paramount. Led by Josef Martínez with close to 10 league tallies this season, 2025's Earthquakes are one of the hardest teams to shake in Major League Soccer.

San Jose has also turned into a nearly invincible home team just as the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup schedule blesses the club with a third straight round on home grounds, another clue as to why the short and long-term Fanatics Sportsbook odds on San Jose in the U.S. Open Cup are taking off.

More info on Fanatics Sportsbook’s bonus offer

Fanatics Sportsbook bonus code Click this link and sign up - No promo code needed. Fanatics Sportsbook bonus promo Bet $50 and Get up to $250 in Bonuses Fanatics Sportsbook bonus terms and conditions New customers in CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA, or WV. Must opt-in and wager $10+ cash on any market with odds of -500 or longer to receive $50 in Bonus Bets each day for your first 5 days (issued when qualifying wager settles). Your 5 days begin the day you establish your account. Bonus Bets expire 7 days from issuance. See full Promo Terms in the Fanatics Sportsbook app.

