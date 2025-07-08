Fluminense vs Chelsea Club World Cup Bonus Bets: Get $1500 from BetMGM

Fluminense vs Chelsea clash at 3:00pm ET today in MetLife Stadium (08/07).

It’s the UK vs. South America in the first semifinal of the Club World Cup, as Brazil’s Fluminense battles Chelsea for the right to advance to the final on July 13.

It's the UK vs. South America in the first semifinal of the Club World Cup, as Brazil's Fluminense battles Chelsea for the right to advance to the final on July 13.

Club World Cup Semifinal Preview - Fluminense vs. Chelsea - 3 p.m. ET - July 8th 2025

This is the first meeting of these two clubs, so there’s no history to go by. But Chelsea has faced two other Brazilian sides in this tournament, winning one and losing one. Fluminense is unbeaten in the competition, including defeating power Inter Milan in the Round of 16, so expect a tight game, and don’t be shocked if the underdog South American side pulls one out.

Fluminense features center-back Thiago Silva, a former Chelsea star who returned to his boyhood home and leads the defense at age 40. He’s had a good tournament so far, and will be a key to stopping the Chelsea attack. Other Fluminense stars to watch: Hércules has two goals, Jhon Arias leads the squad in shots, and Germán Cano tops in assists.

Chelsea will have Moises Calcedo back from a suspension to bolster its midfield, joining with Enzo Fernandez to hopefully control the game. The English side will look for offense from forward Pedro Neto, who leads the squad with three goals in the tournament.

Suspensions will hamper both teams. Mathues Martinelli - who scored Fluminense’s winner against Al-Hilal - and Juan Freytes are suspended for the semifinal for yellow cards. Chelsea will be missing Liam Delap and Levi Colwill, both also suspended for yellow card violations.

Fluminense has been stingy on defense, with goalless draws with Borussia Dortmund and Mamelodi Sundowns on the earlier record, then a shock shutout win over Inter Milan in the knockout and a lone goal to Al-Hilal in the quarterfinals.

Except for a stunning loss to Flamengo because of a second-half collapse, Chelsea dusted Los Angeles FC and Espérance de Tunis, then beat Benfica and Palmeiras in the knockouts. They would do well to remember the lessons of the loss to the Flamengo squad earlier and use their superior depth in this match.

