Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Get $250 Bonuses Man City & Juventus in the Club World Cup

Crowds are flocking to the 2025 Club World Cup in America. The great thing for Fanatics bettors is that the top players of Europe are flocking to the gala too, including Erling Haaland of Man City.

The key to drawing great Group Stage odds at the Club World Cup is to field a hungry side, looking for redemption after a spring let-down. Will the salty Sky Blues crack a (-3) goal spread today?

What can you use your Fanatics Sportsbook offer on today?

Today's Fanatics bonus code offer lets you place virtually risk-free bets on the Group Stage of the Club World Cup, followed by a nightcap featuring El Tricolor of the Mexico National Team.

Manchester City is facing an inferior side on U.S. turf in the summer. That's often a recipe for City fielding a "ghost" team of unrecognizable reserves who just happen to wear The Citizens shields. But with most of the soccer world having descended on a 2025 Club World Cup with profoundly big-time vibes, far be it from manager Pep Guardiola to hold back in trying to mint City's last-minute redemption.

Fanatics odds of (-2300) on Sky Blues to beat Wydad A.C. of Morocco don't look like sportsbook lines on City's typical summer friendlies. Meanwhile, the individual goal scorer's odds make the Sky Blues lineup something more akin to Man City versus Crystal Palace. Striker Erling Haalland's (-230) odds to tally stand above more generously-priced picks like Phil Foden (-110) for today's CWC debut.

DAZN has the TV coverage of Man City vs Wydad at noon EST, followed by a more intriguing kickoff with somewhat tighter moneylines at Fanatics. Real Madrid looks similarly strong and motivated coming into today's first round of Group H contests, yet Los Blancos can't do better than (-400) sportsbook odds to win thanks to facing a higher-ranked foe in Al-Hilal Saudi at 3 p.m. EST.

Real's prized playmaker Kylian Mbappé commands as much awe from bookmakers as Haaland in a different way, having inspired a proportionally stout prop line to score against Al-Hilal. The second match's conventional betting action on goal totals like O/U (3), compared to City's booming markets at Fanatics, mean that Haaland's shots will come easier … for now. A late-breaking report claims Mbappé came down with the flu on Tuesday, making his odds nice to admire but wrong to touch.

Pachuca of Mexico is a slight underdog against Red Bull Salzburg (+145) at 6 p.m. EST on DAZN. One factor that could work in La Liga club's favor - presuming it's ever been humid in their favorite home country venues - is that the virtually tropical conditions of a hot, rainy week in Ohio are the opposite of what Salzburg's players are used to breathing in their domestic league of Austria. It doesn't feel like as much of a threat to Pachuca's form as a CONCACAF representative.

Pachuca's Salomón Rondón has (+145) odds to score-or-assist in a potential stalemate between two stingy defending teams. Fanatics Sportsbook's trending Exact Score line is a simple 1-1 draw.

Juventus is a (-1.5) and (-146) Fanatics spread wager hoping to see fair enough conditions to win by two goals. Juve's match against Al Ain of the UAE league, set to cap off DAZN's packed evening of coverage at 9 p.m. EST, will take place in Washington D.C. if a thunderstorm doesn't delay the competition. Rain that's pelted Cincinnati's fields is forecasted to hit the nation's capital for four straight days this week. Light rain can speed up a match, but a monsoon can do the opposite.

Don't overlook this afternoon's potential corker in the U21 Euros. Germany takes the pitch against England's U21s with its top striker Nick Woltemade having exactly the tournament we thought the Bundesliga phenom might. Woltemade has a (+140) Anytime Goalscorer bet for the bout on Disney+, poised to kick off at 3 p.m. EST. But it's England (+145) with the slightly-better moneyline to win.

