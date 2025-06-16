Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Get $250 Bonus Chelsea-LAFC & NBA Finals

Fanatics Sportsbook promo offers $250 in bonuses, with the Club World Cup, with Chelsea meeting LAFC and the Pacers-Thunder NBA finals on the way.

There's a whole lot going on in American sports. Discover the day's coolest betting opportunities at Fanatics Sportsbook, and apply your generous sign-up bonus to a winning pick on a hot ticket.

Los Angeles Football Club may be the reigning MLS champions, but that hasn't stopped Chelsea from taking a razor-thin moneyline into a David vs Goliath matchup in the 2025 Club World Cup. Meanwhile, the NBA Finals are also betting like a mismatch … although the series is tied 2-2.

How to Claim the Fanatics Promo Code

New users from the legal U.S. sports betting states of AZ, CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA, WV claim up to a $250 Fanatics Sportsbook bonus by gambling just $50 on any available odds.

Follow these steps to score your Fanatics bonus deal:

Click on the Fanatics Sportsbook landing page, using the above link Register and confirm all of your details Read and understand Fanatics Sportsbook terms and conditions Deposit and bet sums of $10, with odds of -500 or longer, each day for 5 days The account will be credited with a $50 sports bonus, for every day they have wagered $10 Bonus funds are capped at $250, and new players on have five days to complete Bonuses will expire after seven days, from issuance

If you are not in one of the above-listed states, another Fanatics Sportsbook offer may be available to you. Registering newcomers from AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY can claim up to $1,000 in No Sweat First Bets from Fanatics Sportsbook.

To claim the No Sweat First Bets offer, follow these steps:

Browse to the Fanatics Sportsbook website. Scan the QR code with a mobile device to download the Fanatics Sportsbook app. Register and confirm your personal profile. Read and agree to the Fanatics Sportsbook terms and conditions. Your 10-day window to earn a bonus starts immediately after opening your account Each day after signing up, make a cash wager of at least $1 at Fanatics odds of -500 or longer. You’ll need to apply the promotion in your bet slip, and a maximum one qualifying bet at Fanatics placed every day will count towards the promo. After the 10-day window, qualifying bets settled for losses will be credited as bonuses.

The Fanatics Sportsbook promotion has a maximum daily bonus match of $100, meaning that a total of $1,000 can be awarded over the 10-day window. If you bet a qualifying wager of $200, only $100 would count towards your bonus.

What can you use your Fanatics Sportsbook offer on today?

Fanatics Sportsbook's bonus deals offer a way to score winners with house-money betting, starting with today's Club World Cup matchups, then turning to the hardwood when OKC hosts Indiana.

The Club World Cup had a marvelous debut over the weekend. Footballers, managers, and owners have bought into the concept of an expanded CWC as a worthy prelude to North America 2026. Most importantly, fans from all around the planet are filling up U.S. stadiums, putting more beneficial pressure on coaches to play their very best. That's awesome news for the supporters of soccer's growing international field. It's probably very, very bad news for LAFC this afternoon.

Chelsea F.C. begins its Group Stage trek against the reigning MLS champion LAFC on TBS at 3 p.m. EST today. The English Football League stalwarts are (-410) Fanatics favorites to conquer LAFC, a line influenced by the impressive 3-2 record Chelsea has manufactured against MLS All-Stars in friendlies. LAFC has merely (+950) moneyline odds to score a massive upset in Atlanta.

Then again, LAFC was the first team to win a 2025 Club World Cup contest. The Black & Gold defeated Club América in a play-in match at the end of last month, easily a more impressive show than what the Champions Cup silver medalists from Vancouver mustered against Mexico's federation in the end. Denis Bouanga remains the pulse of LAFC's offense with substantial (+320) odds to score against Chelsea, from which the striker Cole Palmer has superior (+130) odds to tally versus LAFC.

S.L. Benfica of Portugal garners only a (-145) Fanatics edge over Boca Juniors, sportsbook odds that demonstrate how far soccer in the Americas has come in a span of several years. Benfica isn't just a Portuguese league contender, but a respected continental side in Europe going against a federation from which pro clubs have been considered inferior for a long time. Boca Juniors' underdog odds do not shout "inferior" at merely (+320). DAZN has the kickoff from Miami at 6 p.m. Eastern Time.

Brazil is favored over the "Eurasian Bloc" in DAZN's 9 p.m. EST kickoff to follow, but there are a few special circumstances. Flamengo, one of the top clubs of South America, is a (-320) bet to command three points from Esperance de Tunis from Tunisia Ligue Professionelle, an underfunded league compared to many growing, flourishing leagues of the Middle East and North Africa.

As Murray Rothbard said, "The fleet sent her ships to sail on Tunis" is a solo personification of a team activity. To that end, Brazil National Team reserve Pedro is a (+105) wager to bag in the late game.

This year's NBA and NHL finals have each resembled "Hagler vs Hearns" prizefights, and the game that preceded tonight's Game 5 tipoff in the 2025 NBA Finals was no exception. OKC clawed back from the brink of a two-game deficit with its gutsy triumph on Friday night, helping to inspire Oklahoma City's characteristically wide (-9.5) spread for Game 5 versus visiting Indiana.

Tonight's contest to break a 2-2 series deadlock begins at 8:30 p.m. EST tonight on ABC and ESPN2. The OKC Thunder's Series Price to win their best-of-seven over the Indiana Pacers has soared back to (-590) at Fanatics, although the Pacers remain 6-3 against #1 seeds in the 2024-25 postseason.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's point-scoring prop bets still dominate all others in the Over/Under litmus. SGA is a whopping O/U (34.5) pick at balanced odds in tonight's Game 5 at Paycom Center in OKC. For the Pacers, Pascal Siakam's O/U point scoring line remains where it's been at (19.5) following his 20-point performance in Game 4. Tyrese Haliburton is just a (+175) pick to record a double-double.

More info on Fanatics Sportsbook’s bonus offer

