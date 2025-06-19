Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Get $1000 Bonuses for the NBA Finals 2025 & Club World Cup

Fanatics Sportsbook promo offers $1000 in bonuses with the Thunder-Pacers NBA Finals 2025 and PSG in the Club World Cup on the way today.

Club World Cup soccer and the NBA Finals Game 6 add up to an amazing day for sports on Thursday. Fanatics is in gear and pushing the pedal on all the action, and has some enticing bonus bets on offer.

Club World Cup soccer action has France’s Paris Saint-Germain vs. Brazil’s Botafogo. And in the NBA Finals, it’s a potential close-out game for the Oklahoma City Thunder against the home Indiana Pacers, the latter trailing 3-2 in the best-of-seven series.

How to Claim Fanatics Sportsbook, Bonus

First-time players in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY can get up to $1,000 in First Bets bonus from Fanatics Sportsbook.

To claim it, simply follow these steps:

Visit the Fanatics Sportsbook website. Scan the QR code there with your mobile device to download the Fanatics Sportsbook app. Provide the details of your personal profile. Agree to the Fanatics Sportsbook terms and conditions. Your 10-day window to earn your sports bonus starts immediately after opening your account Each day, make a cash wager of at least $1 at odds of -500 or longer. You’ll need to apply the promotion in your bet slip, and only one qualifying bet per day will count towards the promotion At the end of the 10-day window, qualifying wagers settled for a loss will be credited as sports bonuses.

The Fanatics Sportsbook promotion has a maximum daily bonus match of $100, meaning a total of $1,000 can be awarded over the 10-day window. If you place a qualifying wager of $200, only $100 would count towards your bonus.

First-time players in CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA, WV can get up to a $250 bonus by merely wagering $50.

To claim it, simply follow these steps:

Go to the Fanatics Sportsbook landing page, via the above link Write in your details Read the Fanatics Sportsbook terms and conditions Deposit and wager $10, with odds of -500 or longer, each day for 5 days Player will be credited with a $50 sports bonus, for every day they have wagered $10 Bonuses are capped at $250, and new players on have five days to complete Bonuses will expire after seven days, from issuance

What can you use your Fanatics Sportsbook bonus on today?

Rounding out the day is a Rose Bowl match between Champions League kings Paris Saint-Germain and Brazil’s Botafogo, an inter-continental battle of styles. Both teams have 3 points in their Group B, so this contest will determine who sits on the top and who has to face a final-day showdown to move forward.

Paris Saint-Germain is led by Senny Mayulu, a forward who had a goal in PSG’s 4-0 beatdown of Atlético in an earlier Club World Cup match. He’s backed by Désiré Doué, named Young Player of the Year in Ligue 1, and Bradley Barcoa, who had a breakout year for the squad.

Botafogo will counter with center-back Bastos, the Copa Libertadores-winning captain, and winger Jefferson Savarino, a dynamic attacker.

The match starts at 9 p.m. EDT at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, with Paris Saint-Germain a heavy -550 favorite, with a 3.5 goals over/under. DAZN will stream the match.

The NBA Finals may or may not end on Thursday, with Oklahoma City holding a 3-2 edge in games in the best-of-seven series.

Indiana also has the handicap of injured guard Tyrese Haliburton, the team’s engine, who is battling a calf injury and may not play. He sustained it in Game 5 and his stat line reflected his disability: He was 0-6 in field goals, 0-4 from 3, tallying a mere 4 points and 6 assists.

If he doesn’t play, or plays and does not do well, Indiana needs a miracle.

Teams that lead a best-of-seven series 3-2 have gone on to win the series 84.8% of the time, according to NBA stats.

Even if they pull off a miracle and extend the Finals to Game 7 in Oklahoma City, the Pacers are facing a grim history. Only one NBA team has won the championship after winning Game 6 at home but traveling for Game 7. That team is the 2016 Cleveland Cavaliers, who had Kyrie Irving at guard and were led by one of the NBA’s greatest players of all-time in LeBron James.

The Pacers still have a deep bench, and guard TJ McConnell can direct the offense if necessary.

There’s also forward Pascal Siakim, the Eastern Conference Finals MVP, and such players as Bennedict Mathurin, Aaron Nesmith, Andrew Nembhard, and Obi Toppin, all of whom have had their moments in this series. Without Haliburton, the Pacers hope one or more gets hot from 3-point range as a way to make up the difference.

OKC has Jalen Williams, whose scoring is heating up at just the right time, with MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and forward Chet Holmgren hungry to end things. They just have to play their game and make sure they don’t collapse, as they did in Game 1.

The moneyline says OKC is -250 favorites, with the Pacers +200. The spread has Indiana getting 6.5, with the over/under at a series low 221.5.

ABC will televise starting at 8:30 p.m. EDT from Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana, with streaming by Fubo, Hulu+ Live TV, DirecTV Stream, and Sling TV.

More info on Fanatics Sportsbook’s bonus offer

Fanatics Sportsbook bonus code Click this link and sign up - No promo code needed. Fanatics Sportsbook bonus promo Bet $50 and Get up to $250 in Bonuses Fanatics Sportsbook bonus terms and conditions New customers in CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA, or WV. Must opt-in and wager $10+ cash on any market with odds of -500 or longer to receive $50 in Bonus Bets each day for your first 5 days (issued when qualifying wager settles). Your 5 days begin the day you establish your account. Bonus Bets expire 7 days from issuance. See full Promo Terms in the Fanatics Sportsbook app.

--