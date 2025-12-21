Missouri sports fans can jump into the action with the Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri promo code GOALBONUS, unlocking $300 in bonus bets for new users ready to wager on the Kansas City Chiefs, top NHL, and NBA games from 12:00 PM CT today.

The schedule kicks off with Missouri’s very own Kansas City Chiefs challenging the Tennessee Titans at 12:00 PM CT. In NHL action, the Washington Capitals square off against the Detroit Red Wings, also at 12:00 PM CT, a matchup featuring high-powered offenses and plenty of scoring intrigue.

Basketball lovers can tune in early for the Toronto Raptors vs the Brooklyn Nets at 6:00 PM CT, an Eastern Conference showdown offering betting opportunities across spreads, totals, and player props.

Claiming the Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri Promo Code

The Fanatics Missouri promo code GOALBONUS gives new bettors a simple, low-risk way to get started on the sportsbook. Claiming the offer is easy—just follow the steps below:

Visit Fanatics Sportsbook through the secure link and open a new account. Enter the Missouri promo code GOALBONUS during registration. Select Missouri as your betting location. Complete identity verification and confirm you are 21 years or older. Make an initial deposit of $30 or more. Place a $10 wager on any eligible market with odds of -500 or longer. Once your wager settles, you’ll receive $100 in bonus bets. Even better, you can repeat the $10 qualifying bet each day for your first three days, earning $100 in FanCash per day—up to $300 total in bonus rewards.

How can you use your Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri Promo Code today?

NFL—Kansas City Chiefs vs Tennessee Titans, Dec. 21, 12:00 PM CT

The Kansas City Chiefs (6-8) travel to face the Tennessee Titans (2-12) at Nissan Stadium, with the Chiefs installed as 3.5-point favorites despite being eliminated from playoff contention and playing without the injured Patrick Mahomes, who suffered a season-ending torn ACL.

Backup quarterback Gardner Minshew will make his first start of the season against a Tennessee defense that has been exploited all year. Kareem Hunt should have a field day against the Titans' (+160 ML) porous run defense that's allowed over 110 rushing yards per game.

The Chiefs' defense remains significantly better than anything the Titans can muster offensively, making Kansas City (-180 ML) an appealing road favorite as they look to finish the season at .500 and restore some dignity to a campaign that's spiraled into disaster.

NBA—Toronto Raptors vs the Brooklyn Nets, Dec. 21, 2025, 6:00 PM CT

The Toronto Raptors (17-11) host the Brooklyn Nets (7-9) at Scotiabank Arena in what should be a closely contested battle between two struggling Eastern Conference squads.

RJ Barrett and Gradey Dick provide Toronto (-220 ML, spread: -4.5) with enough firepower to torch a punchless Brooklyn squad that's been reeling without shooting guard Cam Thomas, who remains sidelined with an injury.

The over/under is set at 219 points, reflecting expectations of an up-tempo affair between two teams that struggle defensively.

Michael Porter Jnr. has emerged as Brooklyn's (+180 ML) primary offensive option and will need a big performance to keep the Nets competitive, while Toronto looks to snap their losing streak and take advantage of a depleted Brooklyn roster that's lost three straight games and lacks consistent scoring threats.

NHL—Washington Capitals vs Detroit Red Wings, Dec. 21, 12:00 PM CT

The Washington Capitals (18‑10‑4) visit the Detroit Red Wings (18‑12‑3) in an intriguing late‑night NHL matchup where recent form and offensive balance could decide the game.

Washington boasts a higher scoring rate (about 3.31 goals per game) and a strong defensive effort that has them near the top of the league in goals allowed, led by the scoring and leadership of Alex Ovechkin and supporting forwards like Dylan Strome and Tom Wilson.

Detroit counters at home with a solid attack paced by Alex DeBrincat and playmaking from Lucas Raymond and stout goaltending from Cam Talbot.

Both teams produce offense, and with the Red Wings’ slightly better recent momentum, value may lie in the Detroit puck line and the over.

Responsible Gambling in Missouri

Bettors who use Fanatics Sportsbook can benefit from several responsible gambling tools to keep their wagers secure and manageable. Fanatics Missouri provides:

Limits on deposits: Limit the amount of money that can be added to your account over a given time frame.

Wager limits: Limit how much you can wager each day or per wager.

Time-outs: Put your account's access on hold for a few days or weeks.

Self-exclusion: Take a long-term ban from any sportsbooks with a Missouri license.

You can call 1-800-GAMBLER for gambling addiction problems. Also, the National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG) offers confidential support to anyone in the state who is struggling with gambling concerns. Sports betting should continue to be a source of entertainment, and Missouri players can keep things in check by using the available tools.

Fanatics Missouri promo code GOALBONUS Fanatics Missouri promo code offer Bet $30 Get $300 FanCash Fanatics Missouri promo code terms and conditions Must be 21+. New customers in MO. Must opt-in and wager $10+ cash on any market with odds of -500 or longer each day to receive $100 in FanCash each day for your first 3 days (issued when qualifying wager settles). Your 3 days begin the day you establish your account. See full Promo Terms and FanCash terms in the Fanatics Sportsbook app.

