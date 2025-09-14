Eagles vs Chiefs Predictions, Picks & Odds: NFL Week 2 Matchup - Sep 14

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs (0-1) have their first opportunity to exact revenge on the Philadelphia Eagles (1-0) for their 40-22 Super Bowl LIX defeat. Although the Chiefs (+1) will be desperately looking to avoid an 0-2 start, the Eagles are playing with confidence.

Eagles vs Chiefs Predictions - 4:25pm EDT - 9/14

Marquise Brown Over 57.5 Receiving Yards @ -118 with BetMGM

Over 47 Points @ -110 with BetMGM

Eagles Alternate Spread: -5.5 @ +185 with BetMGM

All odds are courtesy of BetMGM, correct at the time of publishing, and subject to change.

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Eagles vs Chiefs Odds

Spread: Eagles -1 (-105)

Eagles -1 (-105) Moneyline : Eagles (-115), Chiefs (-105)

: Eagles (-115), Chiefs (-105) Total: O/U 47

Eagles vs Chiefs Picks

Here Comes Hollywood - Marquise Brown Over 57.5 Receiving Yards (-118)

Key Chiefs wideout Xavier Worthy dislocated his shoulder in the first quarter of Kansas City’s 27-21 loss to the Chargers in the NFL’s Sao Paulo game last Friday. Given Rashee Rice’s six-game suspension, Patrick Mahomes will have to rely on other targets.

Marquise “Hollywood” Brown stepped up in Worthy and Rice’s absences, with 10 receptions for 99 yards against the Chargers. Brown only played in two games last season due to an injury he suffered in preseason, but Hollywood is now healthy.

Mahomes targeted Brown an astounding 16 times last Friday, and that could certainly continue. Your first prop bet today should be Brown over 57.5 receiving yards (-118).

Eagles vs Chiefs Pick 1: Marquise Brown Over 57.5 Receiving Yards @ -118 with BetMGM

Airing it out at Arrowhead - Over 47 Points (-110)

In the first half of the Eagles’ 24-20 season-opening win against the Cowboys, 41 points were scored. Jalen Hurts and the Eagles' offense were firing on all cylinders as they took a 21-20 lead over Dallas. After a long lightning delay, just three points were scored in the second half.

Barring another lightning delay, expect the Eagles to have their way against a Kansas City defense that isn’t exactly elite. Patrick Mahomes looked a little bit off in Brazil, as he went 24 of 39 for 258 yards and a score, but we know he can turn it on in an instant.

The recent Super Bowl LIX featuring these two teams finished with 62 points. While that might be a stretch, over 47 points (-110) certainly isn’t.

Eagles vs Chiefs Pick 2: Over 47 Points @ -110 with BetMGM

Take a Punt on Philly - Eagles Alternate Spread: -5.5 (+185)

Just like in the Super Bowl, there’s a chance that if the Eagles win this one, they’ll win big. There couldn’t be a starker contrast between the two teams’ run games.

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts ran for 62 yards and two scores last Thursday, and they have the newest member of the 2000-yard club, Saquon Barkley. Mahomes also ran for a score and 57 yards last Friday, but the Chiefs' backs managed just 41 yards on 10 carries.

Nick Sirianni’s Eagles are proficient at stopping the run, so there’s going to be a lot of pressure on Mahomes to beat Philadelphia himself. If the Eagles can rattle him, like they did in Super Bowl 59, this one may be over early.

So, consider taking a punt on an alternate spread at heightened odds. Go with Eagles -5.5 (+185) and expect Philly to condemn former coach Andy Reid and his Chiefs to their first 0-2 start since 2014.

Eagles vs Chiefs Pick 3: Eagles Alternate Spread: -5.5 @ +185 with BetMGM

Eagles vs Chiefs Start Time

Today, Kansas City will be missing key receivers Xavier Worthy and Rashee Rice, meaning more targets for the likes of Marquise Brown and Travis Kelce. Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Eagles are looking for their eighth straight win, including the 2024 playoffs.

Eagles vs Chiefs Game Details