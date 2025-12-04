DraftKings Missouri Promo Code: Get $300 in Bonus Bets for the Blues, NBA & EPL

With the DraftKings Missouri promo code, a juicy $300 in bonus bets is yours for the St. Louis Blues and NBA matchups today at 7:00 PM ET and Premier League games this weekend

The St. Louis Blues hit the ice at 7:00 PM ET, ready to battle it out, while the Minnesota Timberwolves take on the New Orleans Pelicans at 8:00 PM ET.

Missouri bettors have a prime opportunity to get in on the action and cash in on these thrilling matchups. Looking ahead to the Premier League, Manchester City hosts Sunderland this Saturday, 12/6, in a clash that’s sure to deliver plenty of excitement—kickoff is 10:00 AM ET.

Claiming the DraftKings Sportsbook Missouri Promo Code

Here’s how to claim your DraftKings Missouri offer:

Download the DraftKings Sportsbook app (iOS/Android) and select Missouri for location verification. Tap Sign Up and register a new account. No code is needed for this promo. Fund your account with $5 or more. Place your first wager of $5+ on any sports market. Once your first bet settles, win or lose, you will receive up to $300 in bonus bets. Must be 21+ and physically located in Missouri.

How You Can Use Your DraftKings Missouri Promo Code

NHL – St. Louis Blues vs Boston Bruins (12/4, 7:00 PM ET)

This matchup features two high-powered offenses, making goal totals and goalie saves prime prop opportunities.

Blues’ power-play efficiency and Bruins’ depth create value across moneyline and scoring props. The St. Louis Blues are favorites in this one (-142), while the Boston Bruins (+120) are underdogs.

Lean Blues for this matchup while also taking the over for the number of goals by the Boston Bruins (U5.5 -110). If you are looking to go long, the St. Louis Blues to win with a shutout is reasonably priced at +800 – big bucks if Lady Luck smiles on you.

NBA — Minnesota Timberwolves vs New Orleans Pelicans (Dec. 4, 5:00 PM ET)

The Timberwolves are heavy favorites, with their moneyline around -575. Look for a fast-paced game with strong scoring potential—the team total points over 233.5 is appealing at -115, especially given both teams’ recent offensive output.

The Pelicans are +11.5 underdogs (-110), as this could be a lopsided victory for the Timberwolves. Bettors may consider New Orleans to cover the spread, but keep an eye on Anthony Edwards' scoring points prop. Zion Williamson is out of this game, further handicapping the Pelicans.

Premier League — Manchester City vs Sunderland (12/6, 10:00 AM, ET)

The moneyline favors Manchester City (-400), reflecting their dominant form and attacking firepower, even against lower-table sides. Sunderland is priced at +1000, while a draw sits at +550, as Sunderland can sometimes frustrate top teams on the road.

The over for 3.5 total goals at +125 looks like strong value—City’s attack has been relentless this season, and Sunderland’s matches often see plenty of goals. Erling Haaland is expected to lead the scoring charge, with odds at -220 to score.

Phil Foden scored 2 goals in their last match and is another key threat, priced at +155, offering bettors good value for risk-takers looking for multiple goal scorers.

Responsible Gambling in Missouri

Yes—DraftKings Missouri provides tools to help you bet responsibly:

Deposit & Wager Limits: Control spending daily, weekly, or per bet.

Time-Out & Self-Exclusion: Temporarily or permanently suspend your account.

Support: 1‑800‑GAMBLER and NCPG provide confidential help.

Sports betting is entertainment, not income. Always wager responsibly.

DraftKings Missouri promo code No Code Needed - Link DraftKings Missouri promo code offer Bet $5 and Get $300 Instantly in Bonus Bets! DraftKings Missouri promo code terms and conditions Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. 21+. Physically present in Missouri. Eligibility restrictions apply. 1 per new customer. $5+ first-time bet req. Max. $300 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets that expire in 7 days (168 hours). Stake removed from payout. Excludes customers who redeem the prelaunch signup offer. Terms: sportsbook.draftkings.com/promos. Ends 1/4/26 at 11:59 PM CST. Sponsored by DK.

