BetMGM Missouri Bonus Code GOALMAX1500: Get up to $1,500 in Bonuses for Blues, NBA & EPL

With the BetMGM Missouri promo code GOALMAX1500, get up to $1,500 in bonuses for the St. Louis Blues plus NBA and Premier League, all from 2:00 PM CT today. (12/4)

The St. Louis Blues face the Boston Bruins today at 7:00 PM ET, while the Philadelphia 76ers take on the Golden State Warriors with tip-off also set for 6:00 PM CT at Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia.

You can also play todays EPL action, where Manchester United take on West Ham in what promises to be a fiercely contested clash. Kickoff is 3:00 PM ET. Missouri bettors are more than welcome to jump on any of these matchups.

How to Claim the BetMGM Missouri Bonus Code

Ready to get started with BetMGM Missouri? Heres how to claim the welcome offer today:

Download the BetMGM Sportsbook app (iOS or Android), and select Missouri for location verification. Tap Sign Up to create your account. Then, enter your information. Enter the promo code GOALMAX1500 Make a first deposit of $1 to $ 1,500. BetMGM will match 20% of your deposit up to $1,500 in sports bonuses You can use the bonus bets to place bets on any sports you choose. Must be 21+ and physically located in Missouri when placing bets.

How You Can Use Your BetMGM Missouri Promo Code This Week

NHL St. Louis Blues vs Boston Bruins (Dec. 4, 6:00 PM CT)

The Moneyline for the St. Louis Blues is set at -140, and the Spread -1.5 (+170)

Anytime Goal Scorer Morgan Geekie (BOS) or Jordan Kyrou (STL) is at -175. Both players are in a rich vein of form, and one of them should probably score

Total Goals Under/Over (St. Louis Blues) O5.5 (-110)

Puck Line (+1.5 for Bruins) At home, the Bruins may be underdogs a +1.5 puck‑line-220

This matchup gives Missouri bettors a chance to use their promo code on NHL action a good way to test their lineups before bigger wagers.

NBA Philadelphia 76ers vs Golden State Warriors (Dec. 4, 6:00 PM CT)

The Sixers are slight favorites with their moneyline set at -170

Team Total Points Over 223.5 Expect a fast offense with lots of 3-point attempts. This is almost guaranteed at -105.

The Spread is set at +3.5 (-105) for the Warriors as underdogs. This game may be close, and the Warriors may cover the spread. Lean Warriors, pending news of Jimmy Butler’s injury status.

Premier League Manchester United vs West Ham United (Dec. 4, 2:00 PM CT)

United hosts West Ham at Old Trafford and is favored by the books in this tie (-200). They host West Ham at Old. Despite their shaky form and loss last time out to Everton, there is good value to be had in betting on them to win.

Both teams are expected to score in this, as it projects to be a very lively affair. Both teams have shaky defenses. Take the -155 and run!

Total Corner kicks over 10.5 (-105) is decent value, as both teams cross a lot, which leads to corners.

What are BetMGM's customer service options?

BetMGM provides several customer-service options. The fastest is 24/7 live chat on the website or mobile app, where you can speak with an agent anytime. They also offer email support, using state-specific addresses for help with account issues, verification, or payment problems.

In some states, BetMGM offers phone support during designated hours for users who prefer to speak directly with a representative.

Youll also find a detailed Help Center with FAQs covering deposits, withdrawals, bonuses, technical issues, and responsible gambling tools, which can often resolve questions without needing to contact an agent.

More info on BetMGM Promo Code

BetMGM Missouri promo code GOALMAX1500 BetMGM Missouri promo code offer Get a 20% First Deposit Match up to $1,500 in Sports Bonus! BetMGM Missouri promo code terms and conditions Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. See BetMGM.com for Terms. 21+ only. MO Only. New Customer Offer (If applicable). Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. Please gamble responsibly.

