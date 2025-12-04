bet365 Missouri Bonus Code GOALBET: Get $365 in Bonus Bets for St. Louis Blues, NBA &

It’s going down tonight, with the bet365 Missouri bonus code GOALBET The St. Louis Blues visit TD Garden to face the Boston Bruins at 7:00 PM ET, while the Toronto Raptors will battle the Los Angeles Lakers.

Tip-off is also 7:00 PM Eastern Time (ET) at the Crypto.com Arena. You can bet on any one of these games in Missouri.

You can also wager on EPL action this Saturday, 12/6, when Aston Villa hosts Arsenal in a hotly contested game – kick off is 7:30 AM Eastern Time (ET).

Claiming the bet365 Missouri bonus code

Ready to go live with bet365 Missouri? Here’s how to claim the welcome offer:

Download the bet365 Sportsbook app (iOS or Android)—make sure to select Missouri when prompted for location verification. Tap “Sign Up” to create your account. Provide your details and enter the promo code GOALBET Deposit at least $10 to fund your account. Place a first wager of $10 or more on any eligible sport. After that bet settles—whether you win or lose—bet365 will credit you $365 in bonus bets. Quick note: You must be 21 or older and physically located in Missouri when placing bets.

How can you use your bet365 Missouri bonus code today?

NHL – St. Louis Blues vs Boston Bruins (12/4, 7:00 PM ET)

The Blues hit the road to Boston tonight—an excellent opportunity for Missouri bettors to use the GOALBET code on live NHL action.

The St. Louis Blues' moneyline is set at -140, showing they are favorites, while the Bruins' puck line is set at +1.5 (-220).

Good value can be found with the points player props. Morgan Geekie of the Bruins set line to get 1 point is at -170, while for the St. Louis Blues, Jordan Kyrou is all but guaranteed to get 1 point at -105. If you prefer a safer route, the over/under for the St. Louis Blues is O5.5 (-110).

Toronto Raptors vs. Los Angeles Lakers—Betting (12/4, at 7:30 PM ET)

Both the Toronto Raptors and the Los Angeles Lakers have exceeded expectations this season.

They are both near the top of their respective conferences, and this game should be a tough one. Luka Doncic will not play this game due to personal reasons. Austin Reaves and Lebron James should be expected to shoulder the scoring burden.

Their overs in points might be in play here (Austin Reaves, LeBron James). The Raptors probably edge this one at -135. Both teams are high-powered offenses and should put up a bunch of points. Lean on the over O228.5 (-110).

Aston Villa vs. Arsenal (12/6, 7:30 AM ET)

The Moneyline is set at Arsenal (-112). They are a great possession team, even on the road. Aston Villa's moneyline is set at (+333). Villa Park is tricky for top-6 clubs, and so a draw (+250) is not off the cards.

The over for total goals O/U 2.5 +100 is a great value, as Arsenal has been on a scoring tear this season. Villa at home often produces high-energy games.

Over 2.5 is common when both attacks are in form. Bukayo Saka scored last time out and will be expected to lead the team's attack. Odds for the talismanic winger are set at +220. Eberechi Eze scored a hat-trick this season, and at +275, that is a great value for bettors who can handle the risk.

Responsible gambling in Missouri

Yes—sports betting is now legal in Missouri as of Dec. 1, 2025, but it’s important to bet responsibly. bet365 Missouri will offer tools to help you stay in control. Some of these tools include:

Deposit limits—set how much you can add over a period.

Wager limits—control how much you bet per wager or per day/week.

Time-out or self-exclusion—temporarily or permanently block your account if needed.

Missouri residents also have access to state and national helplines if gambling becomes a problem.

