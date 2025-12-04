Caesars Missouri Promo Code GOALTOPMO: Get $150 in Bonus Bets for St. Louis Blues, NBA & EPL

With the Caesars Missouri promo code GOALTOPMO, bettors in the Show-Me State can grab $150 in bonus bets for the St. Louis Blues, and NBA action slated for 7:00 PM ET today, and Premier League action this weekend (12/4).

Big games are happening tonight! The St. Louis Blues visit the Boston Bruins at 7:00 PM ET at TD Garden, while the Boston Celtics take on the Washington Wizards, with tip-off also at 7:00 PM ET. Bettors in Missouri can place wagers on any of these exciting matchups.

Looking ahead to the Premier League, Bournemouth hosts Chelsea this Saturday, 12/6, in what promises to be a thrilling contest — kickoff is 10:00 AM ET.

Download the Caesars Sportsbook app (iOS/Android) and select Missouri for location verification. Tap Sign Up and register a new account — enter promo code GOALTOPMO. Fund your account with at least $5. Place your first qualifying wager on odds -500 or higher. If your first bet wins, receive up to $150 in bonus bets. Must be 21+ and physically located in Missouri.

NHL – St. Louis Blues vs Boston Bruins (12/4, 7:00 PM ET)

The Blues hit the road to take on the Boston Bruins tonight — a perfect chance for Missouri bettors to cash in with the GOALTOPMO code on live NHL action.

St. Louis comes in as favorites at -140 on the moneyline, while the Bruins’ puck line sits at +1.5 (-220), offering some intriguing value. If you like player props, this one’s juicy: Morgan Geekie of Boston is priced at -170 to notch at least 1 point, but all eyes are on Jordan Kyrou, practically guaranteed to get on the scoresheet at -105.

Want a safer bet? Take the Blues’ over of 5.5 goals (-110) and enjoy the action without sweating every point.

NBA — Boston Celtics vs Washington Wizards (12/4, 7:00 PM Eastern Time)

The Celtics are the favorites in this one. They have been on a tear of late and have beaten some pretty solid teams.

Lean moneyline for the Celtics to win at -430. The Total points market is also quite inviting, with the line set at O229.5 (-110). Derrick White to score 15+ points is at -850. He has been on a heater as the Celtics have been rolling with an offense ranked 4th overall. It is expected that he would cover that line.

Premier League — Bournemouth vs Chelsea (Dec. 6, 10:00 AM ET)

Chelsea will look to bounce back against Bournemouth after suffering a bad defeat at the hands of Leeds United.

They will look to put the 3-1 loss behind them and remain firmly in the picture for the title race. Take the Moneyline for them to win. Pedro Neto has also been in a rich vein of form and will be expected to regain his starting spot from the Brazilian wonderkid Willian Estevao. Bet on him to score.

When can I sports bet with Caesars in Missouri?

In Missouri, you can place sports bets with Caesars Sportsbook at any time, 24/7, through their online platform or mobile app, as long as you are physically located within the state.

This means you can wager on pre-game lines, live in-game action, futures, and player props around the clock. The convenience of mobile betting allows you to place your bets from home, at a café, or anywhere else in Missouri, as long as your device has an internet connection and location services enabled.

For those who prefer in-person betting, Caesars also operates sportsbooks at select retail casino locations. These locations follow the casino’s operating hours, which usually cover most of the day and evening, giving you the chance to place bets, watch games, and enjoy the casino atmosphere at the same time.

Caesars Missouri promo code GOALTOPMO Caesars Missouri promo code offer Bet $5 Get $150 If Your First Bet Wins! Caesars Missouri promo code terms and conditions Must be 21+ and physically present in MO. New users only. Must register using eligible promo code. Min. qualifying bet amount: $5. Min. Odds: -500. First wager after registration must qualify. Awarded as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets that expire 30 days after receipt. Bonus Bet amount not returned for winning bets. See Caesars Sportsbook or the Promotions tab on the app for full terms. Void where prohibited. Know When To Stop Before You Start®. Gambling Problem? Call 1- 800-GAMBLER

