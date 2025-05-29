Club World Cup Winner Odds: Pre-tournament view on the Favourites

Our soccer expert breaks down the Club World Cup winner odds, with Man City, Real Madrid, Chelsea & Inter Miami challenging this June 2025.

Will it be quality, or timing that decides this year's Club World Cup champion? The super-sized CWC 2025 gala is considered to be a 2026 World Cup "rehearsal," set to kick off on June 14 and conclude on July 13 while reaching a dozen cities in the United States.

Speculators will pick from iconic clubs like Real Madrid, Inter Milan, Bayern Munich, and Man City. Don't forget the tournament's wild card, in the form Inter Miami, and a potential Messi moment.

2025 Club World Cup Winner Odds

Club World Cup Teams Odds/Price Real Madrid (+450) Manchester City (+450) PSG (+600) Bayern Munich (+700) Chelsea (+1000) Inter Milan (+1000) Flamengo (+3300) Botafogo (+4000) Boca Juniors (+5000) River Plate (+5000) Fluminense (+6600) Inter Miami (+6600)

Club World Cup Winner Odds: Analyzing a Dozen Contenders

This is the first edition of the Club World Cup in its new format, so there’s a lot of unpredictability around the event. A total of 32 teams from across the globe will compete in a group stage followed by knockout rounds to determine the champion.

Manchester City and Chelsea are in the mix, and with a fairly unsuccessful domestic league display, both hope to add a trophy to what has been a disappointing season.

More European heavyweights are part of the competition, including Spanish giants Real Madrid. After being knocked out of the UEFA Champions League, they hope to obtain yet another major trophy.

Bundesliga winners Bayern Munich are also in the mix. Having dominated domestically, the German club have the chance to win the Club World Cup for the third time.

Real Madrid - Spain +450

Real Madrid are the favourites to win the competition with most bookies. Given the new format is similar to the previous Champions League setup, Los Blancos know how to succeed this way. Having won the European Cup 15 times, they’ve beaten Europe’s best on many occasions.

Under Carlo Ancelotti, the team boast talent everywhere across the field. With the imminent acquisition of Trent Alexander-Arnold to add to the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Jr., the starting 11 may be the best in the competition.

Real face Al Hilal, Salzburg and Mexican team Pachuca in their group. On paper, Ancelotti’s team should top their group with ease, which would mean they play second place in Group G.

The first round of the knockout stages could provide Real with a bout against either Juventus or Man City. However, Real dispatched Pep Guardiola’s side earlier in the UCL this season.

Real have already beaten the likes of Atletico Madrid, Salzburg and Borussia Dortmund - teams who are also in the Club World Cup.

Clearly capable of defeating some of the world’s best and with arguably the best squad, backing Real to win the competition seems like a smart choice.

Manchester City - England +450

Man City were knocked out in the play-offs in the Champions League and have been nowhere near their usual standard in the Premier League.

Manchester City face Juventus in their group. This will be a tough bout, given that the Italian side have already beaten Guardiola’s team 2-0 in the Champions League this season. Moroccan side Wydad Casablanca and Al-Ain from the United Arab Emirates are also in Group G.

Qualifying for the next stage would mean Man City play first or second from Group H. Their potential opponents could be Real Madrid, which would be a massive fixture between the two outright favourites of the competition.

Real Madrid have already beaten City twice in the Champions League this season, so recent history suggests Guardiola’s team have a tough task ahead. PSG and Inter are also in the competition, both of whom City failed to beat in the UCL.

Given their performances against some of the world’s best this season, it may be best to avoid backing Manchester City.

Bayern Munich - Germany +700

Bayern Munich’s return to the top of German football has made them one of the strong contenders heading into the tournament.

Bayern have a favourable group they could top with ease. They play Auckland City FC from New Zealand, Argentinian giants Boca Juniors, and Benfica.

Topping the group means that Kompany’s side will face second place from Group D. Their potential opponents could be Chelsea, Esperance, Flamengo or Leon. Apart from Chelsea, the remaining sides are unlikely to trouble Bayern.

However, as the knockout stages approach, the best teams start to match up, so the games become more challenging. Bayern have already played some of the teams in the Champions League this season, including PSG, Benfica and Inter.

Bayern fell short to Inter in the knockout stages of the Champions League. Whilst Kompany’s team may have had priorities elsewhere, such as winning the Bundesliga, they have yet to prove themselves in knockout competition this season.

Most bookies are offering generous odds for Bayern to win the Club World Cup. However, Bayern may not be worth backing given their earlier exit in Europe this season.

Chelsea - England (+900)

Cole Palmer is a youngster who wouldn't mind summer appearances at the Rose Bowl, and yet Blues are least likely of all English teams to escape fatigue in late spring. City's immense depth gives Sky Blues short futures odds at all times, but Chelsea looks destined for a prohibitively draining May.

Chelsea F.C. also has the Conference League to worry about, putting further wear and tear on Blues while other Club World Cup favorites tackle thinner schedules.

Inter Milan - Italy (+1000)

Is Serie A's defense a moot point for the Club World Cup? Inter's clean sheets against teams like Monterrey are all-but-assured if the titan plays a strong lineup. But meanwhile, Europe's opposition will be piling up more goals and grabbing better seeds.

Inter doesn't own any goal-scoring kings of the continent. Marcus Thuram's 14 goals in 31 league appearances were tops on the squad as of mid-April. Thuram, a rising commodity, is more likely than Mbappé to play in the tournament. However, he was injured late this season.

Palmeiras - Brazil (+3300)

Now comes the fun part - guessing why Inter Miami's odds are beaten by teams from the Americas. With FIFA's calendar discouraging its superstars, are young legs more critical than gold medals?

Palmeiras is an it-brand in South American soccer. The team's lineups include Facundo Torres, an intriguing young forward from Uruguay, and the Chelsea prospect Estêvão.

However, there's a downside to Palmeiras' generous betting price to win this July. The team's Group Stage draw of F.C. Porto, Inter Miami, and Al Ahly of Egypt is among the hardest in the tourney.

Flamengo - Brazil (+3300)

Flamengo's success is fueled by a symbiotic relationship with Europe. Flamengo's best prospects are lured away to the UK or elsewhere while the club gets cut-in on their transfer sums. The "Vulture" takes that money and invests in aging Premier League veterans looking to escape the grind. If Flamengo's model sounds a lot like the model of top MLS clubs now, well, that's no accident.

A good team's long odds reflect 2025's draw again. Flamengo is booked to face Chelsea on June 20.

Boca Juniors - Argentina (+4000)

Boca Juniors has another harsh draw for a South American club, or any club in the FIFA event. The team debuts against Benfica of Portugal, before facing Bayern Munich, both kickoffs set for Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

That's called being between a rock, and a hard place. Still, captain Edinson Cavani's squad is drawing better odds to lift summer's hardware than Inter Miami.

River Plate - Argentina (+4000)

River Plate's matches are vibing those of the Colombia Men's National Team, with the bonus of an actual goal once in a while. Forward Miguel Borja's goal in the waning moments of River Plate's bout against Club Atlético Talleres on April 13 was a treat for supporters. It also drew the match even at 1-1, for River Plate's fourth draw in five dates. That form won't cut it in Group C with Inter Milan.

Fluminense - Brazil (+5000)

Fluminense appears on its way to a better season, matching Flamengo and Palmeiras at three wins apiece in Brazil's fresh cycle. Great defender Thiago Silva has returned to the club in earnest after arriving to help Tricolor escape relegation to the second tier in 2023-24.

Fluminense boasts a favorable draw in Group F, but must begin play against Dortmund.

Botafogo - Brazil (+5000)

The "Fire" of Botafogo is burning dim, with a 1-2-2 mark in mid-April. That's no way to mount a title defense in either league known as "Serie A." Modest campaigns may make the teams from stronger federations effective wagers to win summer gold. A diminished squad from Brazil's ranks makes a tougher pick. Botafogo is in Group B against PSG, Atlético Madrid, and the Seattle Sounders.

Inter Miami - United States (+6600)

Picking Messi's team over a field of reserve lineups feels simple enough, especially at (+6600) odds. But it's simple bracket math that's got Miami's odds tanking compared to other talented sides.

Players like Messi and Luis Suárez probably won't appear with Inter Miami in the Club World Cup unless Herons are lucky enough to reach the quarter-finals, if then. By that time, Inter Miami will have been seeded second-at-best from Group A, not enough to avoid facing Man City or another powerhouse from Europe in the Round of 16.

It's a depth issue, not the starters' form, holding Miami's futures odds back. That's one consolation for the Major League Soccer fans gazing toward FIFA and CONCACAF's futures.