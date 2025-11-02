Chiefs vs Bills Predictions - NFL Picks & Odds Week 9: Sunday Nov 2nd

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills will get their first opportunity to exact revenge on the Kansas City Chiefs (-1.5) after losing in the 2025 AFC Championship Game. Notably, the Bills (+108) have won their last four regular season games against the Chiefs.

Chiefs vs Bills Predictions - 4:25pm EST - 11/2

Kareem Hunt Anytime TD Scorer @ +105

Under 52.5 Points @ -115

Bills ML @ +114

Chiefs vs Bills Odds

Spread: Chiefs -1.5 (-114)

Chiefs -1.5 (-114) Moneyline: Chiefs (-134), Bills (+114)

Chiefs (-134), Bills (+114) Total: 52.5 (O -105, U -115)

Chiefs vs Bills NFL Picks

Hunting for a TD - Kareem Hunt Anytime TD Scorer (+105)

Sean McDermott’s Buffalo Bills don’t make it easy for their opponents to move the chains through the air. Buffalo has given up just 161.9 passing yards per game, which is the second-fewest in the entire league.

The Bills have also allowed just one TD pass per game and will look to rattle Patrick Mahomes, who has thrown three TD passes in back-to-back games. While the Bills are strong against the pass, the same can’t be said about the run.

The Bills give up 150.3 rushing yards per game, which is the second-most in the NFL, along with 5.5 yards per carry. That should be music to Kareem Hunt’s ears. The Chiefs RB scored against the Commanders on Monday and should be in line for more carries with Isiah Pacheco injured.

Bet on Hunt to score a touchdown today at +105 odds.

Chiefs vs Bills Prediction 1: Kareem Hunt Anytime TD Scorer @ +105

Slow Pace and Low Points - Under 52.5 Points (-115)

After giving up 31 points to the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 5, the Chiefs have been superb defensively. They held the Detroit Lions, who are averaging 30.7 points per game, to just 17 points a few weeks ago. Kansas City has allowed just seven points total in its last two games.

The Bills are the only team in the NFL that runs the ball on more than half of its offensive plays, which should control the pace of the game. Given the Bills’ defensive strength against the pass, the Chiefs may have to adjust their offensive game plan to be more run-heavy as well.

This game has all of the ingredients for under 52.5 points (-115). The total has gone under in each of the Chiefs’ last three games, and I don’t think it’ll be easy for either team to put points on the board today.

Chiefs vs Bills Prediction 2: Under 52.5 Points @ -115

Back the Bills - Bills ML (+114)

While Buffalo (5-2) can’t seem to defeat Kansas City (5-3) come playoff time, the Bills have had a lot of success in this matchup in the regular season. The Bills have beaten the Chiefs in four straight regular season games, including a 30-21 victory at Highmark Stadium last November.

The Chiefs are back to looking like Super Bowl contenders and on a three-game winning streak, but the Bills looked magnitudes better after the bye week. Buffalo destroyed the Panthers 40-9 on the road in Week 8 after two straight losses.

The disappointment of losing to the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game will still be fresh on the Bills’ minds. It’s also worth noting that the Chiefs have played at Arrowhead for three straight weeks and are 1-2 this season in neutral-site or road games.

This one has all the makings of a close game, but the Bills should do enough to win and avoid their first two-game home losing streak since 2021.

Chiefs vs Bills Prediction 3: Bills ML @ +114

Chiefs vs Bills Start Time

Start Time: 4:25pm EST

4:25pm EST Location: Highmark Stadium

Highmark Stadium Address: 1 Bills Dr, Orchard Park, NY 14127

1 Bills Dr, Orchard Park, NY 14127 TV & Streaming: CBS, Paramount+, Fubo, Hulu, YouTube TV, NFL+

Incredibly, the Kansas City Chiefs have allowed just seven points in their last two games and are on a three-game winning streak. However, they’ve struggled to beat the Bills in the regular season in recent years, and Buffalo is coming off a huge 40-9 win over the Panthers.