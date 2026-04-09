Cagliari vs Inter Predictions and Betting Tips: Goals and scorer picks for Serie A game

Our betting expert expects a surprise on the cards, far from the historical data of the fixture, where Cagliari could secure a positive result.

Best bets for Cagliari vs Inter

BTTS - Yes @ -111 with bet365

Double chance - Cagliari or Tie @ +137 with bet365

Anytime goalscorer - Andrea Belotti @ +350 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

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Uncharacteristically leaky

Cagliari have always found a way to the back of the net in the league at home this term, scoring three times in two games. Their backline has also been resilient, since they’ve only shipped three goals across their four Serie A fixtures.

Inter, meanwhile, are the most efficient team in the division with 11 goals in four league matches, but Chivu’s concerns are with his defensive line. Only Torino and Lecce (both 8) conceded more goals than the visitors in Serie A this season (7).

That will surely encourage Pisacane’s men as they aim to bag three points against Inter for the first time since 2019. Additionally, the hosts only blanked once across their last five outings, netting four during the week, while both teams scored in three of Inter’s last four fixtures.

Cagliari vs Inter Betting Tip 1: BTTS - Yes @ -111 with bet365

Weaknesses to capitalise on

Inter have dominated Cagliari in the past, winning four of the last five head-to-heads, but the visitors are not the threat they were. Before their back-to-back victories, Inter suffered two defeats in a row, one to Udinese at home and Juventus away.

Meanwhile, Cagliari appear to have changed their fortunes with the change of manager. The Rossoblu are unbeaten in the four games they’ve played at the Unipol Domus this season, across all competitions.

If there was a chance to get one back over Inter, now’s the time, especially considering the visitors’ defensive frailties. The Nerazzuri are already two points worse off than last season at the same stage, a clear indication that life under Chivu isn’t quite settled, which the hosts can capitalise on.

Cagliari vs Inter Betting Tip 2: Double chance - Cagliari or Tie @ +137 with bet365

Elevating the attacking threat

Andrea Belotti joined Cagliari from Como at the start of September, and he’s made a positive start to life at the Rossoblu. He led the line the last time out in the league against Lecce and grabbed a brace in a man of the match performance.

Belotti smashed four shots in that game, with an xG of 1.70, and he also won 50% of his aerial duels. He’s a constant threat and certainly elevates the attacking threat for Pisacane’s men.

He was rested in Cagliari’s second-round Coppa Italia 4-1 win against Frosinone in midweek, so he’ll be raring to go this weekend, and is our candidate to likely score for the hosts.

Cagliari vs Inter Betting Tip 3: Anytime goalscorer - Andrea Belotti @ +350 with bet365

Our analysis: Form of both team

After clearing the relegation zone by just five points last season, Cagliari are enjoying life in Italy’s top flight this season. The hierarchy at the club decided it was time for a change. Fabio Pisacane has replaced Davide Nicola at the top of the season.

Pisacane’s influence is clear. The Islanders suffered just one defeat since the start of their league campaign, which was away to the champions, Napoli. They’ve bounced back well and sit seventh in the standings, on the cusp of the European spots.

The Rossoblu are already five points better off than they were at the same stage last term. It’s an exciting time for Cagliari, who host last season’s runners-up in Inter Milan at their 16,000-seater Unipol Domus stadium on Saturday night.

It’s not been an easy title defence for Inter. After Simone Inzaghi departed for Saudi Arabia, Christian Chivu has struggled to get a consistent tune out of his players. They languish in midtable, but after a successful start to the Champions League and victory last weekend, the Nerazzurri will be keen to start moving in the right direction in Serie A.

Probable lineups for Cagliari vs Inter

Cagliari expected lineup: Caprile, Palestra, Mina, Luperto, Obert; Adopo, Prati, Folorunsho, Deiola, Esposito, Belotti

Inter expected lineup: Martinez, Akanji, Acerbi, Carlos Augusto, Dumfries, Barella, Calhanoglu, Sucic, Dimarco, Thuram, Martinez