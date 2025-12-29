Caesars Missouri Promo Code GOALTOP250MB: Get $250 in Bonus Bets for St. Louis Blues, MNF & NBA

Caesars Sportsbook Missouri is giving fans an exciting way to join the action this week. By entering promo code GOALTOP250MB, new users can claim up to $250 in Bonus Bets to wager across NHL, NFL, and NBA markets.

The schedule is packed tonight with must‑watch games: the Buffalo Sabres battle the St. Louis Blues at 7:00 PM CT, the Los Angeles Rams vs Atlanta Falcons at 7:15 PM CT, and the Minnesota Timberwolves take on the Chicago Bulls at 7:00 PM CT.

How to Claim Your Caesars Missouri Bonus

Access Caesars – Visit Caesars Sportsbook through the secure link or download the mobile app, then select Missouri as your state. Register – Create a new account and enter promo code GOALTOP250MB during sign‑up. Deposit – Fund your account with any amount from $1 up to $250 (or more). Place a Bet – Wager between $1 and $250 on any market with odds of -500 or longer. Receive Bonus Bets – Get bonus credits equal to your wager, up to $250, automatically added to your account. Eligibility – You must be 21+ and physically located in Missouri. Standard terms and conditions apply.

With this holiday offer, Caesars Missouri makes it easy to boost your bankroll and enjoy nonstop NFL, NBA, and NHL action all week long.

How Can You Use Your Caesars Sportsbook Missouri Promo Code Today?

NHL—Buffalo Sabres vs St. Louis Blues, Dec. 29, 7:00 PM CT

The Blues, home favorites (-125 ML), enter riding a two-game winning streak, including a 7-4 home victory over Nashville, while Buffalo snapped an eight-game losing skid with back-to-back wins over the Islanders and Blackhawks, with Alex Tuch scoring a hat trick in the 6-2 victory over Chicago.

The Blues star Jordan Kyrou has scored in four of the past five home games and is available at +165 for an anytime goalscorer wager, though Sabres goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen enters with a 3.67 goals-against average and .902 save percentage across 120 career games.

Expect a tightly contested affair as the Blues look to extend their momentum at home while the Sabres (+105 ML) attempt to build on their recent offensive resurgence. Thus, O5.5 also holds good value at -122.

NFL—Los Angeles Rams vs Atlanta Falcons, Dec. 29, 7:15 PM CT

The Rams (11–4) enter as strong favorites against the Falcons (6–9), with the latter priced at +350. The total is set near 49.5 points, and the Under looks appealing given both teams’ tendency to finish below or close to this mark despite their offensive firepower.

In terms of recent form, both squads are 3–2 over their last five, but the Rams ( -450 ML) have shown far greater consistency. Backing Rams -8.5 feels like the clean play—they’ve dominated underdogs this season and frequently cover when favored.

For player props, two angles stand out: Kyren Williams (RB, Rams) – Over on rushing yards, thanks to his heavy workload and Atlanta’s struggles against the run. Davis Allen (TE, Rams) – Over on receptions, with the Rams missing a key receiver and Atlanta’s zone coverage leaving openings underneath.

NBA—Minnesota Timberwolves vs Chicago Bulls, Dec. 29, 7:00 PM CT

The Minnesota Timberwolves (20-12) travel to the United Center as 4.5 to 5.5-point road favorites over the Chicago Bulls (15-16), with the over/under set at 238.5 points in a matchup where Minnesota looks to bounce back from a two-game skid.

The Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards is averaging 29.3 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game, shooting 49.2% from the field and 39.7% from three-point range, with 3.3 triples per contest, ranking ninth in the NBA.

Chicago counters with Josh Giddey posting 19.5 points, 9.1 boards, and 9.2 assists per game while shooting 47.0% from the floor and 39.0% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made threes. The Bulls also have momentum after going 6-4 in their last 10 games.

Can I bet on Sports in Missouri with Caesars?

Yes, Caesars Sportsbook launched statewide on December 1, 2025, giving residents aged 21 and older the chance to wager on their favorite teams. Fans can place bets easily through the Caesars mobile app or at retail locations such as Harrah’s Kansas City and Horseshoe St. Louis.

From pregame and live betting to same‑game parlays, player props, and futures markets, Caesars delivers a complete lineup of options. New users can also take advantage of a special bet‑and‑get offer worth up to $250 in bonus bets, making it the perfect time to join the action.

