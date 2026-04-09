Both Teams To Score: 5 bets across Europe and Brazil

Today we take a look at the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, Ligue 1 and Brazilian top-flight for five BTTS picks this weekend.

Both Teams To Score Odds Chelsea vs Fulham -130 Elche vs Levante +350 Cremonese vs Sassuolo -143 Paris FC vs Metz -120 Mirassol vs Bahia -125

Odds courtesy of BetMGM. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

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Chelsea vs Fulham

First, let's check out the Premier League. There are currently three clubs who have a 100% ratio in terms of both teams scoring, and all three are in action this coming weekend. Nottingham Forest and Liverpool are two of them, but our pick of the trio is Fulham.

The Cottagers haven’t been able to win either of their first two games, but they also haven’t lost. They scored against Brighton & Hove Albion and again against Manchester United, fighting back for a point on both occasions. They’ll certainly feel confident of causing problems for Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues, meanwhile, went from one extreme to the other when it comes to scoring goals. They couldn’t find a way past Crystal Palace, but kept a clean sheet, before thrashing West Ham United 5-1 on Matchday 2. This London derby could see fireworks.

Elche vs Levante

Over in Spain, there’s one obvious choice for the BTTS market. Elche host Levante as the duo both search for their first win, and there’s good reason to expect goals at both ends of the pitch. Nine goals have been scored in their four games up to now, and all have ended with both teams finding the net.

No player for either club has found the net more than once, but last season showed that they can get goals from many places. They could have it tough following their promotion from Segunda Division last season, and this will be seen as a must-win for each of them. With that in mind, we expect an interesting battle.

Los Franjiverdes and Los Azulgranas, who have a long-standing rivalry as Valencians, played twice on the way to promotion - and both games ended with goals for both teams. The matches ended 3-1 and a 1-1 in 2024/25, and six of the last nine clashes ended with both teams on the scoresheet. There’s every chance that could happen again.

Cremonese vs Sassuolo

Next up is Serie A, and we’re once again backing two promoted teams to get at each other. Sassuolo earned promotion as champions, with 11 more points than Cremonese, but the latter caused them problems in 2024/25. La Cremo have also started this season in better shape, shocking everyone by beating AC Milan in the opening fixture.

I Neroverdi sailed through Serie B, yet their return to the top flight proved harsh - it was always going to be tough up against Napoli. They should fare better against last year’s promotion rivals, but will be wary of the threat that new signing, Federico Baschirotto, can pose. He’s already on the scoresheet.

In terms of goals, the last three meetings between these two saw both teams score, as have five of the last six. Cremonese came out on top in their encounters last season, however, putting four past them in one clash, and there’s good reason to expect goals.

Paris FC vs Metz

We’ve also got a pick from France, and there’s a pattern forming here. Paris FC and Metz are both new to the division, and both are strong candidates for a BTTS outcome. Le Havre are the only Ligue 1 team to have seen both teams score in both of their games, so they’re not particularly good value.

History suggests that Paris and Metz, however, could be worth a look. Their last six clashes have all taken place in Ligue 2, and all but one saw both find the net. There were also four goals scored in their last meeting, so there’s precedent for fireworks.

Mirassol vs Bahia

Finally, in a break from European football, we head over to Brazil’s Serie A - and the sample size is much bigger. In terms of both teams scoring, there’s one side right at the top of the list - Rafael Guanaes’ Mirassol. They’re outperforming expectations after promotion, largely thanks to their goalscoring prowess.

Only two teams have outscored Leão da Alta Araraquarense so far in 2025, but they’ve only kept five clean sheets in 19 matches. They face a Bahia side who are below the average for BTTS games, but their own record of 68% makes them a good bet in this market. Interestingly, their left-back, Reinaldo, is the one to watch.