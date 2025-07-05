BetMGM Bonus Code GOALNEWSGET: Get $150 for Paris Saint-Germain vs Bayern Munich

Club World Cup favorites go head-to-head in a Saturday quarterfinals war in the Club World Cup. BetMGM is going to 11 with two offers for first-time players that can be used on any or all of the matches.
Tournament favorite Paris Saint-Germain takes on Germany’s equally touted Bayern Munich in a battle of European Titans on Saturday.
- Try our PSG vs Bayern Munich bonus offer - with $1000 up for grabs
- Claim thousands in bonuses with our guide to the best sportsbook promos
- Read all about the best sports betting apps with our expert’s guide
How to claim the BetMGM promo code
If you want to claim the $150 in sports bonuses, here’s guide to get started:
Available in the following states: MI, NJ, PA, WV
In order to get $150 in bonuses from BetMGM, players need to follow these steps:
- Head over to BetMGM.com
- Create an account and add the code GOALNEWSGET.
- Deposit $10 and wager on any sport
- If this wager is a winner, players will get their winnings & $150 in bonuses
- Bonus funds will expire after seven days, coming as 3 x $50
What can you use your BetMGM bonuses on today?
Paris Saint-Germain may be the tournament favorite, but Bayern Munich is equally regarded in some quarters, setting up a battle for the ages in Saturday’s Club World Cup match. The winner goes to the semifinals on July 8.
The chalk goes out the window for this one. Reigning Champions League toppers PSG have lost every Champions League clash with Bayern since 2021, including a 1‑0 win in November 2024. This promises to be a midfield war, as both teams look to control the other.
Players to watch for PSG include high-scoring forward Ousmane Dembélé, a Ballon d'Or contender who is the heart of the team’s attack. He’s backed by forward Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Warner Zaïre‑Emery, an 18-year-old midfielder who is the youngest PSG scorer in Champions League and CWC action.
Bayern will counter with forward Harry Kane, the Bundesliga’s Golden Boot winner who scored twice in the last game, and creative midfielder Jamal Musiala. Also watch for Michael Olise, who scored some crucial goals in the tournament.
PSG is a +120 favorite with a 3.5 goals over/under. The match kicks off at noon EDT from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, with TNT, truTV and Univision televising and DAZN streaming.
More info on BetMGM’s bonus offers*
|BetMGM Bonus Offer
|Bet $10 Get $150 in Bonus Bets if You Win!
|BetMGM Bonus Code
|Click this link and sign up using promo code GOALNEWSGET
|BetMGM Bonus terms and conditions
21+. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Offer available in MI, NJ, PA, WV. Please Gamble Responsibly. Participants must complete the Wagering. Bonus Bets Expire in 7 Days. US Promotional Offers Not Available in MS, NY, ON, or PR. Visit BetMGM.com for Terms & Conditions.