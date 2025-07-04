PSG vs Bayern Munich Club World Cup Bonus: Get $1000 bonus bets from bet365

PSG vs Bayern Munich is set for 12:00pm EDT today

It's the Champions League elimination game that never was. Europe's champions from Paris avoided Bundesliga's best in this spring's playoffs, only to find themselves drawn against the Bavarians in Saturday's quarter-final round of the Club World Cup. Which team is the better pick to prevail?

Club World Cup Odds: PSG vs Bayern Munich (Saturday, July 5, 12 PM Eastern Time)

Moneylines

PSG: Moneyline @ +120 with bet365

Bayern Munich: Moneyline @ +210 with bet365

Spread

PSG -1 @ +300 with bet365

Bayern Munich +1 @ -150 with bet365

Total

Over 3 @ -110 with bet365

Under 3 @ -110 with bet365

PSG vs Bayern Munich Tips, Picks and Predictions

When a Sportsbook Misses the Target

Propositions that favor Paris Saint-Germain taking more shots at (-200) odds are arguably close to accurate on behalf of bet365. PSG's midfield is a fantastic unit with or without João Neves' brand of heroics from the Round of 16. Much like Manchester City in its dominant era of the early 2020s, a midfield like PSG's is usually bound for the advantage in possession and overall shot attempts, against teams like Bayern Munich as well as weaker foes from the Americas.

For a shots-on-target stat winner, though, it's hard to pass up Bayern's generous (+200) odds. Kane is still the healthier top striker, and counterattacks from the German side are just as likely to rack-up accurate shots than a whole lot of shucking-and-jiving from PSG's attack with the football in range. Forwards will deal with an infinitely tougher back line than what Miami's nervous contingent produced against Paris' attacks. PSG may force wild strikes trying to beat Manuel Neuer.

PSG vs Bayern Munich Pick #1: Bayern Munich to Record More Shots on Target @ (+200) with bet365

Turn the Bet Around, Love to Hear Percussion

Player-prop betting lines for the PSG versus Bayern Munich quarter-final are filled with weirdness. Neves can't draw better than (+600) odds to score following his brace against Inter Miami in the last round, and Achram Hakimi, another Round-of-16 scorer, isn't doing much better at (+350). Khvicha Kvaratskhelia was only getting half of the betting action of his teammate Ousmane Dembele against Miami, but now, he's drawing a comparable line to the healthier striker going into this weekend.

When the individual player odds look wacky, there's always a good pick hiding in the weeds. Try turning the bet365 player-prop odds around from the way that clients normally look at them, and focus on lines to score-or-assist as opposed to simply the odds on goal-scoring. Leroy Sane of the Bavarians is a fine attacker against fast, shifty sides like PSG's; in fact, there are Germany supporters who still blame Sane's absence for losing to El Tri in the 2018 World Cup.

Bookmakers, or at least the bettors who choose their odds, are too focused on other names.

PSG vs Bayern Munich Pick #2: Leroy Sane to Score or Assist @ (+130) odds with bet365

Heavy Legs, Heavy Corners

PSG and Bayern combined to attempt only 11 corner kicks in two lopsided knock-out bouts, leading to favorable odds on prop bets of "over" O/U (10) corners attempted in Saturday's quarter-final. Bayern only attempting four corners against unorthodox Flamengo seems like an especially-low number, though it's as noteworthy that the grueling games with Brazil Serie A have had lots of fouls.

Fatigue will play a major role in the final three Club World Cup rounds, leading to defenders cutting losses and getting the ball out of harm's way, even if it's out-of-bounds. Footballers will prefer grabbing breathers before defending again, making that over-corners pick a good gamble.

PSG vs Bayern Munich Pick #3: Over (10) Corners @ (+125) with bet365

Club World Cup Quarter-Final Preview

The 2025 Club World Cup did not field the weak preliminary lineups that some organizers feared. Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain are representative of the many teams who have played their very best, whether it's Harry Kane of Bayern or Ousmane Dembele of PSG. That factor did surprisingly little to keep the early rounds' outcomes from having an "EFL Cup" flakiness, like Bayern's Round 3 loss to Benfica, or PSG's upset defeat at the hands of Botafogo in Round 2.

PSG and Bayern's results in the Round of 16 show that the tourney's flaky days are over. The two European strongholds put a collective 8 to 2 licking on their knock-out round opponents, as PSG conquered Lionel Messi's side from Inter Miami while Bayern dominated Flamengo of Brazil. Dembele endured an injury to play versus Miami. Kane scored a brace against Flamengo.

The game is on, in more ways than one! Paris Saint-Germain meets Bayern Munich in Atlanta this Saturday at noon Eastern Time for the right to face either Real Madrid or Borussia Dortmund in the 2025 Club World Cup semis. TNT and DAZN share the broadcast from Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

PSG has a substantial (+120) moneyline nod over Bayern (+210) for reasons that aren't clear at first glance. Paris Saint-Germain's top striker is ailing as Kane stands close to leading the event with three goals and an assist thus far. The Parisians have enjoyed the easier draw against two MLS underdogs, one Brazil Serie A team, and a disappointing Round 1 effort from Atlético Madrid. Regardless, Paris Saint-Germain garners the majority of moneyline picks for Saturday.

Are the odds a matter of reputation, or analysis? Bayern defeated PSG in the opponents' last fracas, a 1-0 victory for the Bavarians in a Champions League Group Stage contest last November. However, there's a catch to what turned into a lopsided match report. Dembele was red-carded early in the second half, forcing PSG to play mighty Bayern Munich shorthanded with only 10 footballers.

PSG still isn't pressuring out-from-the-back play with the chaotic intensity of that 5-0 Champions League Final against overwhelmed Inter Milan. But the Parisians' nice 4-0 win over Inter Miami portrayed a steadier positional style that still threw a crimp in the MLS club's passing system. Bayern Munich's attack will be opposed by sharp defending in the quarter-finals.

No matter how stingy an opponent may be, a striker like Kane will always get his chances to boot winners on set-pieces and free kicks around the PSG goal. Kane is a (+130) prop wager to score a goal or more on Saturday afternoon, matched by Dembele with (+130) player-prop scoring odds at bet365. Paris Saint-Germain is also a (-150) pick to advance to the semis via a victory or a tiebreaker.

Manc City's embarrassing knock-out defeat at the hands of Al-Hilal has put PSG back in the driver's seat in bets to win the Club World Cup at (+200). Bayern is drawing (+550) championship odds.

