BetMGM Bonus Code GOALNEWSGEt: Get $150 for Pacers-OKC Thunder Game 5 NBA Finals

Monday spotlights Game 5 of the best-of-seven NBA Finals, as the two teams return to Oklahoma City for a pivotal match. BetMGM has your home court advantage with two offers for first-time players that can be used on any or all of the matches.

It’s the Indiana Pacers vs. the Oklahoma City Thunder for Game 5 in this unpredictable series, with the teams tied at 2-2 heading into this contest.

What can you use your BetMGM bonuses on today?

This has been more of a chess match than most NBA Finals, as the teams go back and forth in countering what worked in the game before. So far, the counterpunches have been working for both squads, and the difference has been the performance of the stars.

Oklahoma City’s engine is, of course, MVP and guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who was quiet for a good part of Game 4, but broke out in the fourth quarter with 15 points to carry his team to a 111-104, come-from-behind victory. SGA finished with 35 points, and the suddenly-awakened Jalen Williams added 27, with Chet Holmgren chipping in with 15 rebounds.

The Pacers now have lost the home court advantage and face a possible two of the next three games in raucous OKC’s Paycom Center. They’ve conquered the Thunder there before, but it wasn’t easy, and the advantage in Game 5 is decidedly in OKC’s favor.

Tyrese Haliburton will have to count on help from his teammates. Pascal Siakim, the MVP in the Eastern Conference finals, had no points and a turnover in the fourth quarter of Game 4. No one else stepped up, and Haliburton had no assists, with the team managing just one assist in the final quarter, an incredible statistic.

To show how inconsistent the Pacers were, Benedict Mathurin, the hero of Game 3 with 27 points off the bench, blew three of four free throws with under a minute to go in the fourth quarter, and committed two off-ball fouls on throw-ins. His fourth quarter line: no points, no blocks, two turnovers.

Will Indiana coach Rick Carlisle manage once again devise a plan to outwit his counterpart, OKC’s Mark Daigneault? He’d better, because Tyrese Haliburton and praying for someone else is a shaky strategy.

Monday’s game tips off at 8:30 p.m. EDT at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, with the Thunder a -450 favorite on the moneyline (Indiana is +333) and giving a hefty -9.5 on the spread. The over/under is 224.5, the lowest of the series. ABC will televise, with streaming options from SlingTV, YouTube TV, and Hulu+ Live.

