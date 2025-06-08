BetMGM Bonus Code GOALNEWSGET: Get $150 in Bonuses for UEFA Nations League - Germany vs France

The BetMGM Bonus code GOALNEWSGET, offers $150 in bonuses with Germnay vs France and Portugal vs Spain in the UEFA Nations League featuring.

It’s a big sports weekend of Nations League Finals, and BetMGM is rocking out on all of them with two offers for first-time players that can be used on any or all of the matches.

It’s Spain vs. Portugal in the Nations League finals, preceded by France vs. Germany in a battle for third place in the tournament.

What can you use your BetMGM bonuses on today?

The Nations League Final between the senior men's national teams of the member associations of UEFA comes to a climax on Sunday with Portugal taking on Spain.

Spain came out on top of a nine-goal match against France on Thursday, and thus will advance to the final on Sunday to face superstar Cristiano Ronaldo and his Portugal squad.

France heads to the third-place playoff against Germany on Sunday, with still-significant financial implications for winning the match.

Ronaldo scored the winning goal against Germany in Portugal’s 2-1 victory. They now seek a second Nations League title, having won the first league title in 2019. If they achieve victory, they will be the first to have two Nations League championships.

Spain is the defending Nations League champion, and has a 21-match unbeaten streak in competitions. They nearly choked away a 5-1 lead in the match against France in the semi-finals, though, and can’t let that hangover follow them into Sunday’s showdown.

The 17-year-old Lamine Yamal was the star of the match against France, scoring twice. He was supported by equally young Nico Williams, who scored to open the semi-final match, and midfielder Mikel Merino, who also scored in the semi-final.

Ronaldo, now at 40-years-old, still has the magic touch, and now has 137 goals in international competition. He’s backed by 22-year-old Francisco Conceição, who had the tying goal in the match against Germany after coming off the bench, and midfielder Vitinha, who plays traffic cop to the team’s attack. Also watch for Bruno Fernandes, who contributes a significant style on offense and defense.

The match kicks off at 3 p.m. EDT from Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany. Fox Sports will televise the match, with FoxSports.com and Fubo handling streaming. The early line has Spain favored by -105, with a 2.5 goals over/under.

The third place match pitting Germany against France takes place at 9 a.m. EDT from MHPArena in Stuttgart, Germany. The Germans are a +150 favorite, with a 2.5 goals over/under. Fox will televise, with streaming on the Fox Sports website, Fubo, and ViX.

White third place is never the ideal situation, there are still financial rewards and added prestige at stake in this match.

Germany has attacking midfielder Florian Wirtz as one to watch. He scored the opening goal in their loss to Portugal. He’s backed by team captain Joshua Kimmich and central midfielder Len Goretzka, an excellent table-setter.

France leans on their captain, Kylian Mbappé, who leads the team with eight shots on goal in the tournament. He’s a constant threat, and will be supported by forward Randal Kolo Muani and Bradley Barcola, the latter with a strong nose for the goal.

