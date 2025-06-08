bet365 NBA Finals Promo Code: Get $1000 Bonus for OKC Thunder-Pacers using GOALBET

The bet365 NBA Finals promo code, GOALBET, offers either $1000 or $150 in bonuses to players ahead of OKC Thunder-Pacers game 2.

The Indiana Pacers stunned the Oklahoma City Thunder with a 111-110 victory in Game 1 of the 2025 NBA Finals. Should gamblers flock to wager Indiana against a wider spread in Game 2?

Sign-up with the promo code GOALBET to get bet365's offer ahead of Saturday's rematch.

Already have a bet365 account? Check out our special BetMGM NBA Finals bonus code

Claim thousands in bonuses with our guide to the best sportsbook promos

Read all about the best betting sites with our expert’s guide

How to Claim bet365's NBA Finals Promo Code Offer

Score with $150 in free bets using the bet365 promo code GOALBET, ahead of Oklahoma City's rematch against the visiting Indiana Pacers in Sunday night's Game 2 of the NBA Finals.

NBA Finals speculators in legal U.S. sportsbook states can claim bet365's bonus deal. Register to play now if you live in the states of AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, or VA.

Follow the steps below to slam-dunk with bet365's promo code offer:

Pick between offers up to a $1,000 first bet safety net, or bet $5 to get a $150 bonus offer Sign up for a bet365 sportsbook account using the bonus code GOALBET Produce a deposited sum of at least $10 for either sports bonus offer The first bet safety net needs a cash bet of any size, while the Bet-and-Get promo needs at least a $5 bet to qualify. Your bonus funds are available for seven days.

* The bonus code GOALBET can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.

It's never been easier to get started at bet365. Sign-up and make your picks on Game 2!

NBA Finals Game 2 Preview: Indiana Pacers @ Oklahoma City Thunder (Sunday, June 8th - 8:00pm EDT)

Well, well. After a whole postseason of shocks, surprises, and stunners from the NBA's underdogs, the Indiana Pacers came back to upset the OKC Thunder with Tyrese Haliburton's beautiful bucket at the :00.3 mark of Game 1. If the sportsbook trend of this year's playoffs is any indication, the #1 seeded (and Las Vegas approved) Thunder will now be favored by (-500,000) points in Game 2.

Not quite - but the Thunder are favored by more than they were in Game 1, that's for sure. Oklahoma City opened as a mammoth (-11) point favorite on the spread for Game 2, also boasting a prohibitive (-550) line to win and tie the series. Pacers bets to win can be had at the bargain price of (+420).

Game 2 at Paycom Center tips off on ESPN and ABC at 8 p.m. EST Sunday night. The game's careful O/U (227.5) point total prediction at bet365 doesn't add up to either the first game's O/U sportsbook forecast, or even the combined points that were scored without a fouling-game tactics from either squad at the end of Game 1. OKC's one success on Thursday was to slow Indiana's fast break.

Indiana's comeback win saved the series debut from being a stinker. In truth, neither finalist played nearly as well as analysts thought they would. OKC backed out of rebounding attempts and closed off Indiana's dangerous fast break early in Game 1, to which Indiana responded with a tentative mess of tactics, eventually turning the basketball over more than 15 times in the first 18:00. OKC could have been leading the contest by 30 points with easy buckets, but allowed the Pacers to hang in too long.

OKC's Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren began with an off-night in the Thunder's frontcourt, and yet OKC still only lost by one point on an heroic play. That's what bookmakers like to see when their markets are hyping a series-favorite like the Thunder as due for a Game 2 romp. Conversely, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is coming off a 38-point performance that didn't make the difference.

Like the New York Knicks against the Indiana Pacers in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals, OKC's big odds to draw the NBA Finals even at 1-1 are a sign of a team's desperation. Indiana could be seen as likelier to make lineup compromises if push comes to shove Sunday. In a small-ball series, however, it's scary to think that the underdog is doing so much while giving the ball away. A clean Indiana effort in Game 2 could make the Pacers one of the best long-odds underdog picks ever.

Many player-prop bets for Game 2 of the NBA Finals were not available at press time. Never fear, there were enough cagers named in Sin City's opening markets to reveal what forecasters think will win Game 2 for OKC. Or, shall we say, who will win Game 2 for OKC. Oddsmakers like the Thunder's Canadian superstar better than Canada likes curling, boosting Gilgeous-Alexander's prop odds at bet365 to (-115) to score another 35+ points. Haliburton is only a meek (+170) bet to score 20+.

More on the bet365 Promo Code

bet365 promo offer Bet $5 or more, get $150 in sports bonuses bet365 promo code Click this link and sign up using the code GOALBET bet365 promo offer terms and conditions New customers only, 21+ (18+ in KY). Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Available in AZ, CO, NJ, IA, IL, KY, IN, LA, NC, VA, PA, TN, OH only. Bet $5 and Get $150 in Sports Bonuses at bet365. Registration required. A deposit (minimum $10) is required to participate in this offer. You must claim the offer via the bet365 app, within 30 days of registering your account. Once released, your Sports Bonuses will be held in your account balance and are non-withdrawable.T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply.

* The bonus code GOALBET can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.

bet365 promo offer Get a first bet safety net up to $1,000 in sports bonuses. bet365 promo code Click this link and sign up using the code GOALBET bet365 promo offer terms and conditions New players only, 21+ (18+ in KY). Gambling Problem? Call or Text 1-800-GAMBLER. Available in AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA only. Place a qualifying bet of up to $1000 to be eligible for a matched refund in Sports Bonuses if your qualifying bet loses. A deposit (minimum $10) is required to participate in this offer. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply. Registration required.

* The bonus code GOALBET can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.