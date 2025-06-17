BetMGM Bonus Code GOALNEWSGET: Get $150 in Bonuses for the Club World Cup & Inter Milan

The Club World Cup continues Tuesday with big matches in Orlando, Florida and Pasadena, California.

The Club World Cup continues Tuesday with big matches in Orlando, Florida and Pasadena, California. BetMGM is ready to rock your world with two offers for first-time players that can be used on any or all of the matches.

The Club World Cup matches to watch include South Korea’s Ulsan Hyundai vs. South Africa’s Mamelodi Sundowns, and Mexico’s Monterrey vs. Italy’s Inter Milan.

What can you use your BetMGM bonuses on today?

Ulsan had a dominant season as AFC champions, including going unbeaten in the K-League. They’ll battle fellow Group F team Sundowns, who have a new coach in Miguel Cardoso and will aim to prove their pedigree on the world stage.

Both need a win here before facing tough group opponents in Fluminense and Dortmund. A tight defensive battle is anticipated as the sides feel each other out.

Players to watch for Ulsan include striker Heo Yool, the squad’s leading scorer during the AFC matches, and Um Won Sang, a creative midfielder who also poses a strong attack mode. They’ll also count on Jo Hyeon Woo, widely considered South Korea’s top goalkeeper.

The Sundowns will counter with Ronwen Williams, a standout goalkeeper who anchors the defense, and Peter Shaluille, a striker who was the leading scorer in the South African Premiership.

The match starts at 6 p.m. EDT at Inter&Co Stadium in Orlando, Florida. The Sundowns are +140 favorites with a 2.5 goals over/under. DAZN will stream the match.

Perhaps the biggest game of the Tuesday schedule finds Inter Milan facing off against CONCACAF Champions League winner Monterrey at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.

The Mexican side will be the de facto home team in heavily Hispanic Southern California. But they face a superior Inter Milan squad, who will be trying to avoid a hangover from its Champions League final loss to Paris Saint-Germain.

Players to watch for Inter Milan include captain and striker Lautaro Martinez, an Argentinian who is their attack’s focal point. He’ll be backed by forward Marcus Thuram, a forward with a nose for the goal, and midfielder Nicolò Barella, whose crafty setups propel his team’s attack.

Monterrey goes to war with captain and center-back Sergio Ramos, a 39-year-old veteran,and Sergio Canales, an attacking midfielder and top scorer in Liga MX. They’ll be backed by Lucas Ocampos, a winger who spent time with AC Milan and Sevilla.

The match starts at 9 p.m. EDT from the Rose Bowl, with Inter Milan a -230 favorite carrying a 2.5 goals over/under. DAZN will stream the match.

