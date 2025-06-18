BetMGM Bonus Code GOALNEWSGET: Get $150 Bonuses for City & Real Madrid

The BetMGM bonus code GOALNEWSGET, offers $150 in bonuses ahead of Man City and Real Madrid's Club World Cup clashes.

The Club World Cup continues on Wednesday with two big matches. BetMGM is ready to crank the excitement up for you with two offers for first-time players that can be used on any or all of the matches.

The Club World Cup action is highlighted by England’s Manchester City vs, Morocco’s Wydad AC, and Spain’s Real Madrid vs. Saudi Arabia’s Al-Hilal.

How to claim the BetMGM promo code

If you want to claim the $150 in sports bonuses, here’s guide to get started:

Available in the following states: CO, MI, NJ, PA, WV

Head over to BetMGM.com Create an account and add the code GOALNEWSGET. Deposit $10 and wager on any sport If this wager is a winner, players will get their winnings & $150 in bonuses Bonus funds will expire after seven days, coming as 3 x $50

What can you use your BetMGM bonuses on today?

The Group G kicks off its matches with Manchester City vs. Wydad AC. in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Man City, club champions in 2024, is aiming to redeem itself after a mixed bag season. After finishing third in the Premier League, they lost in the FA Cup final, League Cup and Champions League.

Wydad AC is the 2022 CAF Champions League winners and Africa’s hope in this tournament. They, too, had a mixed season, and will be looking to shock the world if they can upset Manchester City here.

Manchester City will attack with Erling Haaland, who had 31 goals last season. He’s backed by winger/midfielder Rayan Cherki, a pricey signing from France who will be making his debut here. Also watch for new midfield additions Tijjani Reijnders and Rayan Aït‑Nouri.

Wydad will counter with striker Samuel Obeng, a La Liga veteran and their main attacking threat, and Mohamed Rayhi, who had 13 goals this season. Also watch for veteran midfielder Nordin Amrabat, and center-back Jamal Harkas, the team captain, both the prime distributors of the attack.

The match kicks off at 12 noon EDT from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, with Manchester City an overwhelming -3000 favorite and carrying a 3.5 goals over/under. DAZN will stream the match.

The day’s second match of note is Spanish powerhouse Real Madrid against Saudi Arabia’s Al-Hilal at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

New head coach Xabi Alonso makes his debut for Real Madrid here, and whether he can institute his system on a short training schedule is the question looming. They last met Al Hilal in 2023, a 5-3 victory.

Al Hilal will look to put its stamp on the international stage with a strong showing here. They have loaded up with European stars in their effort to grow, and will look for a major upset here to underline they are on the right track.

Real Madrid will lean on attacking midfielder Jude Bellingham, superstar Kylian Mbappé and his speedy running mate Viniclus Junior as their scoring threats. Also watch for new additions Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dean Huijsen in midfield.

Al Hilal counters with Aleksandar Mitrović, Serbia’s all-time top scorer, and the stout defense of goalkeeper Bono, a Ballon d’Or nominee. Also watch for European imports João Cancelo, Sergej Milinković‑Savić and Kalidou Koulibaly to contribute.

The match starts at 3 p.m. EDT from Hard Rock Stadium, with Real Madrid a -320 favorite with a 3.5 goals over/under. TNT and truTV will televise, with DAZN streaming.

More info on BetMGM’s bonus offers

BetMGM Bonus Offer Bet $10 Get $150 in Bonus Bets if You Win! BetMGM Bonus Code Click this link and sign up using promo code GOALNEWSGET BetMGM Bonus terms and conditions 21+. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Offer available in CO, MI, NJ, PA, WV. Please Gamble Responsibly. Participants must complete the Wagering. Bonus Bets Expire in 7 Days. US Promotional Offers Not Available in MS, NY, ON, or PR. Visit BetMGM.com for Terms & Conditions.

