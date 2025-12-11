BetMGM Bonus Code GOALMAX1500: Get $1500 Bonuses for Thursday Night Football, NBA & UEL

If you use the BetMGM bonus code GOALMAX1500, you’ll get 20 percent of your deposit matched, up to $1500 in bonus bets. Use the bonus on an 8:15pm EST Thursday Night Football game featuring the Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-4.5).

Aston Villa (-135) will go for an eighth straight win overall when they head to Switzerland to face FC Basel (+320) in a 3:00pm EST Europa League match. Then, the Boston Celtics (-9.5) will meet with the Milwaukee Bucks in an 8:00pm EST NBA game at Fiserv Forum.

How to claim the BetMGM bonus code

To claim the BetMGM bonus code and get a 20% deposit match up to $1500 in sports bonuses, follow the directions below:

The deposit match is open to new users in: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, LA, KS, KY, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, and WY

Visit BetMGM’s website by following the link here Once there, create an account, enter your details, and provide the bonus code GOALMAX1500 Deposit as much as $7500 to start with You will get a 20 percent deposit match, worth up to $1500 in bonus bets, on your first deposit The bonus has no withdrawable cash value and will expire seven days after you receive it

What can you use your BetMGM bonus code on today?

Tonight, at 8:15pm EST the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-4.5) will look to regain an outright lead in the NFC South when they host the Atlanta Falcons in a Thursday Night Football matchup on Prime Video.

The Bucs are 0-5 ATS in their last five games, but the Falcons gave up 37 points in a Week 14 loss. In the 37-9 blowout loss, Falcons QB Kirk Cousins threw two interceptions. It wouldn’t be surprising if he throws another pick today, at -130 odds.

Given the Falcons have allowed 30+ points in three of their last five games, and the Bucs will get WRs Mike Evans and Jalen McMillan back, over 44.5 points (-105) is another bet to consider tonight.

Aston Villa (-135), riding a seven-game winning streak, will be incredibly confident heading into a 3:00pm EST Europa League fixture at FC Basel (+320) streaming on Paramount+.

Villa stunned Premier League leaders Arsenal by scoring a last-minute winner on Saturday. The visitors are also 4-1 in the Europa League, but have fallen behind in each of their previous three road matches.

Donyell Malen (+105 to score) has scored in Villa’s last two UEL fixtures and should get the start here. Bet on Villa to continue their winning streak.

Then, at 8:00pm EST, the Boston Celtics (-9.5) will look for a road victory over the Giannis Antetokounmpo-less Milwaukee Bucks. The Celtics are on a five-game winning streak, which includes triumphs over the Cavaliers, Knicks, and Lakers.

Jaylen Brown (O/U 30.5 points) has averaged 32.4 points during the Celtics’ streak. Boston is also 7-0 ATS in its last seven games and should beat Milwaukee by double digits here. Bet on the Celtics -9.5 (-102).

More info on BetMGM’s bonus offers*

BetMGM Bonus Offer Get a 20% First Deposit Match up to $1,500 in Sports Bonuses BetMGM Bonus Code GOALMAX1500 BetMGM Bonus terms and conditions 21+. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. AZ, CO, DC, IA, IN, KS, KY, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, PA, TN, WV, WY. Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY). Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA). Please Gamble Responsibly. Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (KS, NV), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA). Participant must complete the Wagering Requirements and satisfy the (10x) playthrough requirement. Deposit Match unavailable in IL, LA, OH and VA. US Promotional Offers Not Available in MS, NY, ON, or PR. Visit BetMGM.com for Terms & Conditions.

