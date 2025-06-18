BetMGM Bonus Code GOALMAX: Get $1500 Bonuses for Juventus in the Club World Cup

The BetMGM bonus code GOALMAX, offers $1000 in bonuses with Juventus playing in the Club World Cup tonight.

The Club World Cup marches on Wednesday with two more big matches. BetMGM is ready for all the action with two offers for first-time players that can be used on any or all of the matches.

On Wednesday, the Club World Cup has Mexico’s Pachuca vs Austria’s RB Salzburg, and the United Arab Emirates’ Al Ain vs. Italy’s Juventus.

What can you use your BetMGM bonuses on today?

The Club World Cup is an international tournament featuring 32 of the top clubs in the world. Unlike the World Cup, which is between national teams, the Club World Cup is between the individual teams from around the globe.

The tournament is held every four years and is a knockout competition, starting with a group stage, followed by a round of 16, quarterfinals, semifinals, and final. Clubs qualify by winning their respective continental championship or by having a high ranking in the top-level continental competition.

Salzburg vs. Pachuca is a battle of two tournament underdogs who will be looking for momentum in a tough Group H. Salzburg comes in as a qualifier thanks to UEFA club rankings, while Pachuca, the 2024 CONCACAF Cup champions, are looking for its first win in this tournament.

Pachuca will head into the contest bolstered by the talents of striker Salomón Rondón, who led the team’s Champions Cup success. He’s backed by midfielder Emilio Rodriguez, who was the Champions Cup young player of the tournament.

RB Salburg will counter with Oscar Gloukh, a pricey transfer who is an attacking midfielder, and Oussama Idrissi, a veteran winger who brings a steady hand to a relatively young team.

The match starts at 6 p.m. EDT from TQL Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio, with Salzburg a +150 favorite with a 2.5 goals over/under. DAZN will stream the contest.

Rounding out the day’s soccer action is Al Ain vs. Juventus at Audi Field in Washington, D.C.

Al AIn is the UAE’s AFC Champions League winners, and are making their first tournament appearance since 2018, when they finished as the runners-up.

Juventus comes in courtesy of a four-year UEGA ranking system, and would love to re-establish their global credentials in a tough grouping.

Al Ain will lean on the scoring prowess of Kodjo Fo-Doh Laba, a striker from Togo who scored 21 goals this season. He will be helped by Soufiane Rahimi, a crafty winger from Morocco, and Khalid Eisa, a veteran keeper who will be a key against a sometimes physical Juventus squad.

The Italian side will be counting on striker Dušan Vlahović, who scored nine goals in 16 games, and left-back Andrea Cambiaso, midfielder Kenan Yildiz, and Aston Villa refugee Douglas Luiz, a midfielder who will try to help Juventus control the tempo.

Juventus is an overwhelming -550 favorite, with a 3.5 goals over/under for the match, which starts at 9 p.m. EDT at Audi Field in Washington, D.C. DAZN will be streaming the match.

