bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET: Get $150 in Bonuses for the Lionesses in Women's Soccer

Women's Soccer

Is the Women's Nations League a truly prestigious event, given its timing relative to 2025's UEFA Women's Euros? The tactics of several contenders today may provide an answer to that question. Scroll ahead for the latest bet365 odds on England, Italy, Wales, and world champion Spain.

If you've picked the safety net deal and your first bet happens to lose, bet365 will match your stake (up to $1,000) in bonuses. If your bet wins, you get the bettor's payoff and keep the sign-up deposit.

What can you use your bet365 bonus on today?

The newest bet365 bonus offer rolls out a red carpet for speculators' picks on today's international action. Get warmed up for a summer of national shields with the 2025 Women's Nations League.

It could be a corker in Catalonia. The Lionesses and La Roja are separated by two points with Spain holding the inside track to the Nations League semis. It doesn't help England that its 10 points are only surpassed by two nations. One of those is Spain, which England must now defeat to advance.

Spain's (-200) bet365 odds, against England's meek moneyline of (+550), hint at another angle. With the 2025 Women's Euro coming up fast, the teams could go on cruise control in spite of the stakes.

World champion Spain hosts England at 1 p.m. Eastern Time on Fubo and CBS Sports Network. Spanish striker Lucía García is bet365's top Anytime Goalscorer pick at (+150) prop odds. The grim news for England isn't that Garcia's odds are that wildly popular, but that there are no Lionesses who're drawing better than (+500) odds to score at least once in today's Group 3 rematch.

Nothing from February's meeting made Spain look like a (-200) bet. In fact, England won 1-0 on a goal from Man City winger Jess Park, outnumbering Spain's accurate shots 6-5. La Roja took out its frustrations by scoring 16 goals in the next three games, while the Lionesses were busy getting stunned 3-2 by Belgium, an outcome that put Group 3 back in order according to the oddsmakers. The bet365 goals line is (-143) on an Under (2.5) outcome, not what you'd anticipate for two high-scoring sides, each rated top-three behind Germany in 2025 Group Stage offense.

Sportsbooks can't shake the idea that England ails too badly to win again, given how dented the underdog's lineup has become. Mary Earps' ill-timed retirement cast a pall over England's bid. The injury woes of Georgia Stanway and Ella Toone take fire out of the Lionesses' attack. A pointless double yellow card from midfielder Grace Clinton makes the roster attrition worse. England's poor odds to beat Spain for a second time would not apply if February's contingent was still intact.

Those low total-goals predictions at bet365 imply that Spain won't run up the score if the meeting's a mismatch. But if England packs it in hoping to regroup for the Women's UEFA Euro, don't be shocked if over-total-goals speculators win a large purse. There has been a rather high-scoring ledger so far.

Group 4's finales are easier to get a grip on. Sweden and Denmark will clash for a semifinal berth. Italy can't jump both teams for the bid, but today's tilt with fourth-place Wales is quite meaningful for Le Azzurre. With three points, Italy can potentially avoid a relegation playoff that could end with dismissal to the dreaded League B. With opposing Wales already relegated, Italy's odds to win have soared to (-209), though the sportsbook's (-118) odds on Under (2.5) picks forecast a flaccid fixture.

Six of Team Italy's last eight outcomes have totaled three goals or more, making Le Azzurre's (+162) proposition bet to score in both halves into one of bet365's most tempting picks of the day. Wales hosts Italy for the former's last League A date until at least 2027 on Fubo TV, set to begin at 1:30 EST.

