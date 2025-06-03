BetMGM Bonus Code GOALNEWSGET: Get $150 in Bonuses for Women’s Soccer - Lionesses

The 2025 UEFA Women’s Nations League is the Tuesday soccer focus. BetMGM is targeting the contests with two offers for first-time players that can be used on any or all of the matches.

The key matches in the Women’s Nations League for Tuesday are England vs Spain and Wales vs Italy.

What can you use your BetMGM bonuses on today?

The Women's Nations League is a biennial international competition between the senior women’s national teams of the UEFA membership, the sport's European governing body.

Three leagues are featured, and serve as part of the qualifiers for the Women’s Championship, the FIFA World Cup, and Women’s Olympic Football Tournament.

In the Tuesday matchup between England and Spain, England must win to advance to the League A Group 3 semifinal. Spain needs only a draw to achieve the next round.

Spain has a sold-out home crowd behind it, and the squad has won three straight. But their only group defeat came at Wembley Stadium, a 1-0 loss to England.

Look for Spain to try to dominate possession, while England will look to disrupt the passing lanes and capitalize on mistakes.

Spain is the early -190 favorite in the match, which kicks off at 1 p.m. EDT at RCDE Stadium in Barcelona with a 2.5 goals over/under. The CBS Sports Network will televise, with Fubo offering a streaming option.

The other match of note in the Women’s Nations League Tuesday games is Wales vs. Italy. Italy has three points in their group, while Wales is looking for its first points. They last met in February, with Wales suffering a 1-0 loss on an early goal.

Italy comes to the match with a history of discipline in the midfield, experts at controlling the tempo and distribution. Wales brings a strong defense led by goalkeeper Olivia Clark, and hopes to capitalize on set-piece situations for their offense.

The match kicks off at 1:30 p.m. EDT at Swansea.com Stadium, Swansea, Wales. Italy is a -165 favorite on the early line, with a 2.5 goals over/under. ESPN will televise the match, with BBC’s Sports website handling audio streaming.

