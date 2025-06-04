bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET: Get $150 in Bonuses for Brazil Soccer and World Cup Qualifiers !

The bet365 bonus code GOALBET offers $150 in bonuses, ahead of the qualification rounds for North American World Cup 2026.

Have CONCACAF's bosses stripped the fun out of today's FIFA World Cup qualifiers by matching losing teams? Not with a Bristol City striker poised to lead a run up the table. Scroll down for the latest bet365 odds on a set of tropical-themed hopefuls for next summer's historic 48-team gala.

Get up to $1,000 first bet safety net deals by choosing bet365's promo code GOALBET

* The bonus code GOALBET can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.

Already have a bet365 account? Claim thousands in bonuses with our guide to the best US sportsbook promos

Read all about the best Club World Cup betting sites with our expert’s guide

How to Claim the bet365 bonus code offer

Fans of The Beautiful Game can score the latest bet365 bonus offer if resident of AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, or VA.

Follow the easy steps below to claim the bet365 promo code offer:

Select up to a $1,000 first bet safety net, or bet $5 to get the $150 bonus offer Register for your new account using bonus code GOALBET Place a deposit of at least $10 for either offer Your first bet safety net needs a cash bet of any size, while the Bet-and-Get promo needs at least a $5 bet to qualify. The bonus funds are available for seven days.

* The bonus code GOALBET can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.

Given the safety net offer, if your first wager happens to lose, bet365 will match your stake (up to $1,000) in bonuses. If your bet wins, you get the book's payoff, and keep that original deposit.

What can you use your bet365 bonus on today?

The bet365 bonus code distributes legal house funds for picking winners across the Americas this evening, from the hallowed grounds of Brazil to North America's hopefuls to reach FIFA '26.

They may call it Hump Day, but today's soccer slate in the Americas is anything but a speed bump for gamblers who prefer the western side of the pond. FIFA, CONCACAF, and Brazil's Serie A are in motion on a day of international and club clashes that's got something for everybody. In a fun twist, some of North America 2026's "predictable" qualifiers draw tighter odds than Brazil's pro match.

Host seeds for the USA, Canada, and Mexico put even more neighboring nations in the thick of the 2026 World Cup qualification race than other confederations boast in the expanded format. It would be cute if the British Virgin Islands, kicking off today's action versus Dominica on DirecTV at 3 p.m. EST, reached a World Cup and played England. Throw Australia in the group and you've really got something! But first, the Nature Boys must overcome an 0-0-2 start, and a (+650) moneyline today.

Fubo and DirecTV have advertised "full house" streaming options on CONCACAF qualifiers, such as today's two matches at 5 p.m. EST and three additional bouts at 7 p.m. Eastern Time. It's fitting that Happy Hour includes a battle of popular vacation spots in Barbados (-120) and visiting Aruba (+240). Both opponents are struggling to get traction in Group C, Curaçao and Haiti perched atop the table.

The other 5 p.m. kickoff between winless sides Montserrat (-106) and Belize (+225) will probably not impact the money-end of Group D's table either. But it's the 7 p.m. hour in which a few big shots will make appearances. The Cayman Islands, which must be the Salamanca gang's favorite national team besides El Tricolor, makes an interesting underdog bid against a (-550) favorite in Bermuda, with an outside chance to qualify in spite of Cuba being awarded a forfeit-win due to pesky U.S. travel laws.

Bermuda's got veteran Nahki Wells of Bristol City F.C. to lead the attack. It's notable that this year's Gombey Warriors are currently last in Group A with just two points earned, and yet bookmakers are certain that the team will make a victim out of the rich, but poor Cayman Islands tonight. One bit encouraging the underdog's bettors is the unbalanced action favoring Under (3.5) total goals, a prediction that the Cayman Islands' very green back-line won't be on red alert for all 90:00.

CONCACAF has drawn winless teams against one another in several impending kickoffs. Grenada is a deserving Group A pick over one of the worst Bahamas (+2500) teams witnessed. But the odds for favored St. Vincent and the Grenadines (-1100) versus Anguilla (+1800) once again imply that a lagging side has a chance to come back in the race for top-two. St. Vincent fought hard in a 1-3 loss to El Salvador last October, while Anguilla's aching lineup gave up a snowman in Puerto Rico's 8-0 Group F win that helped Los Boricuas go into the long break in second place.

They say that when there's international games, every top-level club deals with lineup omissions. That's not an immediate problem for Brazil's opponents Botafogo and Ceará, who've got 42 out of 44 South America natives on their combined rosters. Botafogo is bet365's (-175) pick against stark (+550) odds for visiting Ceará in a handicap that contrasts each team's 15 points.

Viewers can watch tonight's rumble from Rio on Fanatiz at 7 p.m. Eastern Time. Why, those same channel-surfers may ask, are a pair of 4-3-3 Brazilian teams considered to be such a mismatch, even if they don't stick to 4-3-3 formations? Bigger things are expected out of Botafogo's season following last cycle's Copa Libertadores trophy, while Ceará's contingent is new to the league after two prior seasons of Serie B. Little Canary's call-up Igor Jesus is a (-120) bet to score or assist for the hosts.

More info on bet365’s bonus offers

bet365 promo offer Bet $5 or more, get $150 in sports bonuses bet365 promo code Click this link and sign up using the code GOALBET bet365 promo offer terms and conditions New customers only, 21+ (18+ in KY). Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Available in AZ, CO, NJ, IA, IL, KY, IN, LA, NC, VA, PA, TN, OH only. Bet $5 and Get $150 in Sports Bonuses at bet365. Registration required. A deposit (minimum $10) is required to participate in this offer. You must claim the offer via the bet365 app, within 30 days of registering your account. Once released, your Sports Bonuses will be held in your account balance and are non-withdrawable.T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply.

* The bonus code GOALBET can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.

bet365 promo offer Get a first bet safety net up to $1,000 in sports bonuses. bet365 promo code Click this link and sign up using the code GOALBET bet365 promo offer terms and conditions New players only, 21+ (18+ in KY). Gambling Problem? Call or Text 1-800-GAMBLER. Available in AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA only. Place a qualifying bet of up to $1000 to be eligible for a matched refund in Sports Bonuses if your qualifying bet loses. A deposit (minimum $10) is required to participate in this offer. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply. Registration required.

* The bonus code GOALBET can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.