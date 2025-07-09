bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET: Get $1000 Safety Net for PSG vs Real Madrid !

The bet365 bonus code GOALBET, offers $1000 in safety net bets with PSG vs Real Madrid on the way at 3pm ET today.

Paris Saint-Germain is used to playing with better moneyline odds but he Parisians' semi-final opponents from Real Madrid can still be wagered at plus-odds to advance in the Club World Cup.

Want our PSG vs Real Madrid bonus bets offer?

How to Claim the bet365 bonus code

Club World Cup bettors can connect on a brace with today's bet365's bonus offer if they currently live in the U.S. states of AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, or VA.

Follow the process listed below to score a bet365 sign-up deal:

Choose up to a $1,000 first bet safety net, or simply bet $5 to get a $150 bonus offer Register for your new account using the bonus code GOALBET Make a deposit of at least $10 for either offer The "first bet safety net" requires a cash wager of any size, while the Bet-and-Get promo needs at least a $5 bet to qualify. Your bonus funds are available for seven days.

For those choosing the safety net offer, if your first bet loses, bet365 matches your sum (up to $1,000) in bonuses. If you win, you get the profits from the winning wager, and keep your original stake.

What can you use your bet365 bonus code on today?

New Jersey's NFL venue is not used to this kind of suspense in summertime. Today's kickoff between PSG and Real Madrid in the Club World Cup semi-finals will determine who stays in Chilltown to face Chelsea in the final this Sunday. DAZN has the call from MetLife Stadium at 3 p.m. EST.

Don't rub your eyes looking at PSG's odds to win, draw, or advance. While still a slight favorite over Real Madrid today, Paris Saint-Germain has the shakiest favorite's odds that sportsbook clients have seen since the opening leg of the Champions League quarters. Real Madrid arrives having beaten Dortmund 3-2 in the previous round, while PSG outlasted and defeated Bayern Munich 2-0. The sportsbook is giving the Parisians just a (+140) line to win without a penalty-kick tiebreaker.

Goal total lines on the PSG-Real Madrid semi-final have risen from standard opening numbers to optimistic ones as this afternoon's kickoff draws closer. At last glance, bets were balancing at O/U (3) total goals at bet365. No matter how many quality defensive plays were made by PSG or Bayern's midfielders in a roaring quarter-final fight, it's hard not to notice PSG's forwards being more aggressive without the ball again, a potential harbinger of more goal-scoring in the semis.

The northern coast's weather forecast has miraculously improved for Wednesday, with less than 90 degrees of heat and little chance of storms forecasted after a week's worth of premature warnings. Such favorable skies will do nothing to hurt the prop betting odds on PSG's striker Ousmane Dembélé or Real's ace Kylian Mbappé. At press time, Mbappé (+120) leads by a dime.

More info on bet365’s bonus offers

