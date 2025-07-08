bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET: Get $1000 in Bonuses for Chelsea vs Fluminense

The bet365 bonus code GOALBET, offers $1000 in no sweat bets, with the Chelsea vs Fluminense semi-final set for 3:00pm ET today.

Chelsea and Fluminense make an odd couple in the 2025 Club World Cup semi-final round. But at the same time. Scroll down to find bet365 sportsbook's odds on the kickoff this afternoon.

* The bonus code GOALBET can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.

How to Claim the bet365 bonus code offer

The new bet365 bonus offer is available to Club World Cup spectators who live in the states of AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, and VA.

Go with these easy steps to score a bet365 promo code offer:

Select up to a $1,000 first bet safety net, or simply bet $5 to get a $150 bonus offer Sign up for a new account using the bonus code GOALBET Deposit an amount of at least $10 for either sportsbook bonus offer The first bet safety net needs a cash bet of any size, while the Bet-and-Get promo needs at least a $5 bet to qualify. Bonus funds are available for seven days.

If it happens that you lose your first bet, registering clients who've chosen the safety net offer from bet365 will have the sportsbook match their stake (up to $1,000) in bonuses. Should your first investment score with a win, you earn the winning payoff, and keep your first investment.

What can you use your bet365 bonus on today?

The bet365 bonus code can be used to bet on today's semi-finals in the 2025 Club World Cup, as the Brazilian underdog Fluminense takes on Chelsea F.C. of England.

Chelsea F.C. faces an exotic challenge in today's Club World Cup semi-final round, meeting the resilient Fluminense of Brazil on DAZN at 3 p.m. Eastern Time. Both teams won by identical 2-1 scores in the quarter-finals, Chelsea eliminating another Brazilian club, Palmeiras, while Fluminense eliminated Al-Hilal of the Saudi Arabia with a quality quarter-final appearance.

The Blues are (-154) moneyline picks to win and advance to the next and final round in New Jersey, drawing nearly (-350) favorite's odds to qualify for the final by hook, crook, or tiebreaker. The winner of today's bout will face the winner of Wednesday's star-studded semis after Paris Saint-Germain, and Real Madrid, battle in the penultimate match of the Club World Cup playoff bracket.

Cole Palmer looked listless in the CWC Group Stage, but he's a popular pick to score versus Fluminense at (+170) proposition odds following a nice goal in the quarters. While the fan-favorite Fluzão has no goal-scoring prop bets getting more than half that much action today, it's worthwhile noting that Fluminense has produced eight Club World Cup goals by seven different footballers.

New Jersey's weather forecast will be of prime importance to speculators of all kinds, especially the clients at bet365 sportsbook. The east's heat may be broken by thunderstorms in the afternoon, right around the time that Chelsea and Fluminense are preparing to kick off in the semi-finals. Perhaps "Mother Nature" isn't finished playing the role of a busybody nanny in the CWC's 2025 schedule.

Punters may imagine Chelsea getting distracted by a long weather delay, while Fluminense's highly motivated side stays ready to rumble, giving the underdogs an edge in a hypothetical game played tonight or tomorrow. But the top teams' managers have taken every chance to rest players between games for a reason. Palmer could prove even tougher to defend with another half-day's breather.

More info on bet365’s bonus offers

bet365 promo offer Get a first bet safety net up to $1,000 in sports bonuses. bet365 promo code Click this link and sign up using the code GOALBET bet365 promo offer terms and conditions New players only, 21+ (18+ in KY). Gambling Problem? Call or Text 1-800-GAMBLER. Available in AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA only. Place a qualifying bet of up to $1000 to be eligible for a matched refund in Sports Bonuses if your qualifying bet loses. A deposit (minimum $10) is required to participate in this offer. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply. Registration required.

bet365 promo offer Bet $5 or more, get $150 in sports bonuses bet365 promo code Click this link and sign up using the code GOALBET bet365 promo offer terms and conditions New customers only, 21+ (18+ in KY). Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Available in AZ, CO, NJ, IA, IL, KY, IN, LA, NC, VA, PA, TN, OH only. Bet $5 and Get $150 in Sports Bonuses at bet365. Registration required. A deposit (minimum $10) is required to participate in this offer. You must claim the offer via the bet365 app, within 30 days of registering your account. Once released, your Sports Bonuses will be held in your account balance and are non-withdrawable.T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply.

