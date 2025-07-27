bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET: Get $1000 in Bonuses for the Women’s Euro Final

The bet365 bonus code GOALBET, offers $1000 in no sweat first bets, with England and Spain meeting in the Women's Euro Final at 12pm ET (07/27).

The latest bet365 bonus code GOALBET offers UEFA soccer bettors $150 in sign-up bonuses, ahead of today's 2025 Women’s Euro Final as England defends its European championship against Spain.

Spain needed 120 minutes and a bad-angle goal to reach today's Women's Euro Final with England. But at bet365 sportsbook, La Roja is getting superlative odds to beat the Lionesses and spoil their attempt to retain the European Championship. Find today's odds for the title tilt in today's read.

How to Claim the bet365 bonus code offer

You can score bet365 bonuses if you live in AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, or VA.

Use the simple process below to claim your bet365 sign-up deal:

Select up to a $1,000 first bet safety net Register for a new account using bonus code GOALBET Make a deposit of at least $10 for either offer Your first bet safety net needs a cash bet of any size, while the Bet-and-Get promo needs at least a $5 bet to qualify. The bonus funds are available for seven days.

Specifying those who pick the safety net offer, if your first bet loses, bet365 will match your funds (up to $1,000) in bonuses. If you prevail, you get the profits from the win, and keep your original stake.

What can you use your bet365 bonus on today?

The bet365 bonus code gives new sign-ups a jump on the competition at bet365 sportsbook, making picks from a boosted stake on today's Women’s Euro Final featuring Spain and underdog England.

Spain meets England at noon EST today for the 2025 Women's European Championship. Spain has drawn superlative odds to win the match and the trophy. La Roja is bet365's (-134) moneyline bet against England's (+330) underdog odds, with Spain pricing at a (-270) line to lift the trophy.

Why is Spain such a big favorite to win the Women's Euro Final? It can't be because of the last time the event was held. England defeated Germany 2-1 to win 2022's championship following a winner in extra time from forward Chloe Kelly. Spain has never won a Women's Euro to go with its reigning World Cup championship. In fact, La Roja has never so much as reached the finals before.

Is England's (+330) line a matter of comparative form? That's a dicey angle too, considering that the Lionesses were arguably more impressive in their semi-final comeback over Italy than Spain in defeating a tired Team Germany. The Spanish team was somewhat sloppy, and prone to turnovers for a predominant part of their semi-final with Germany, which made a goalkeeping blunder in the end when GK Ann-Katrin Berger did not fully cover the post on Aitana Bonmatí's winner at 113'.

Women's continental odds are often a matter of reputation. Historical stats play a role in Spain's line too, given the team's two wins in the last three matches against England. However, the Lionesses have an edge in the historical matchup with seven wins, and only four losses in the series.

Bonmati is a (+220) player-prop bet to score again for Spain in today's final, led by teammates Esther González, who's scored four goals in the tournament, at (+160) odds, and Cristina Martín-Prieto at (+175) goal scoring odds. Agnes Beever-Jones (+330) once again leads speculation on an English striker to score, though Kelly (+500) lurks on the board as a pick to play the heroine again.

More info on bet365’s bonus offers

bet365 promo offer Get a first bet safety net up to $1,000 in sports bonuses. bet365 promo code Click this link and sign up using the code GOALBET bet365 promo offer terms and conditions New players only, 21+ (18+ in KY). Gambling Problem? Call or Text 1-800-GAMBLER. Available in AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA only. Place a qualifying bet of up to $1000 to be eligible for a matched refund in Sports Bonuses if your qualifying bet loses. A deposit (minimum $10) is required to participate in this offer. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply. Registration required.

