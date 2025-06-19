bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET: Get $150 in Bonuses for Thunder @ Pacers in Game 6, NBA Finals 2025

Game 6 of the NBA Finals 2025 between the OKC Thunder and Pacers is on the way.

The Indiana Pacers grew fatigued and lost their free-throw shooting nerve in the final quarter of Game 4 in Indianapolis. How has the episode affected the odds for tonight's return to Indy?

There are two schools of thought on how to handicap the odds for Game 6 of 2025's NBA Finals. The first is to give OKC a substantial nod based on pure analytics, based on how the dynamic Thunder roared back from the brink to take a 3-2 series lead over the Indiana Pacers. But it wouldn't go against the trends for Las Vegas to rate Indiana up due to the Pacers' utter desperation for a home-court victory. Desperation has taken points from teams' spreads this postseason.

Sin City has called it right down the middle, rejecting the urge to give the #1 seed a 10-point edge for once. The Oklahoma City Thunder are (-250) bet365 moneyline wagers to win Game 6 and claim the franchise's maiden NBA title tonight at 8:30 p.m. Eastern Time, with a modest (-6.5) point spread attached to the Thunder. ABC and ESPN Desportes have the call from Indianapolis.

Indiana's heartbreaking loss in Game 4 came after a bout of second-half fatigue and poor free-throw shooting. In Game 5, it was defense that let the Pacers down late in the contest. Pascal Siakam's team had fought back from another double-digit deficit when the Thunder started cooking from the field midway through the fourth quarter, scoring on a combination of treys, alley-oops, and easy buckets from Indiana turnovers to build another big lead before coasting to a 120-109 win.

Game 6's O/U line of (221.5) has the Pacers' plight written all over it. Oklahoma City made up for a quiet Monday from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander by shutting down Indiana completely in segments of Game 5, taking the ball away when the Pacers tried to force plays. Odds don't usually reflect the needs of the underdog, but the underdog Pacers might benefit from a high-scoring Game 6.

OKC would like to produce a 100-85 type of win at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, lifting the trophy without drama. If Indiana forces the ball again, it's OKC's fast break that could take the point total "over." OKC's offense gets more dangerous as Indiana's fatigue level matches its urgency to win.

SGA's player-prop scoring line has finally come down from the stratosphere, offered at "only" O/U (33.5) points for Game 6 at bet365 sportsbook. Tyrese Haliburton of the Pacers isn't getting much love with an Over/Under (13.5) scoring prop line, though his teammates Siakam and Obi Toppin are predicted to top their averages versus OKC at O/U (20.5) and O/U (10.5) points respectively.

Speaking of stratospheres, the Oklahoma City Thunder's odds to win the NBA Finals have surpassed (-2000) at bet365, while those taking Indiana to prevail 4-3 are promised (+1100) payoff on a winner.

