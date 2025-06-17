bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET: Get $150 Bonuses for Dortmund-Fluminense in the Club World Cup

The bet365 bonus code GOALBET, offers $150 in bonuses ahead of Borussia Dortmund's clash with Fluminense in the Club World Cup.

Dortmund and Fluminense may not be used to facing "rivals of the continent" with their starting 11s on a whole other continent. That won't put a stop to the intrigue, as fans from around the world shatter attendance forecasts in what's only the opening round of Club World Cup kickoffs.

* The bonus code GOALBET can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.

How to Claim the bet365 bonus code offer

You can score bet365's sign-up bonus in AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, or VA.

Use the easy process below to claim the bet365 promo code offer:

Select up to a $1,000 first bet safety net, or bet $5 to get the $150 bonus offer Register for a new account using bonus code GOALBET Make a deposit of at least $10 for either offer Your first bet safety net needs a cash bet of any size, while the Bet-and-Get promo needs at least a $5 bet to qualify. The bonus funds are available for seven days.

Within the safety net offer, if your initial bet happens to lose, bet365 will match your stake (up to $1,000) in bonuses. If your bet wins, you get the market's payoff, and keep your original deposit.

What can you use your bet365 bonus on today?

The bet365 bonus code creates a boosted sign-up stake for betting on today's historic soccer action from the well-attended - and hotly contested - 2025 Club World Cup hosted all across the USA.

There couldn't be an odder couple of soccer matchups than what the Club World Cup Group Stage offers bet365 speculators this afternoon. In a noon EST contest set to be aired on TNT, Borussia Dortmund of Bundesliga will try to tackle Fluminense F.C., a familiar brand name of Brazil. In DAZN's follow-up that begins three hours later, vaunted River Plate takes on Japan's league.

Ahh, but guess what? In each case, bet365 sportsbook odds on the favored team winning are all but identical, holding steady at close to (-175) as of Goal's press time. The goal spreads? Over-and-under total goals scored? Those markets are very alike for both kickoffs too. It's a small world after all.

Dortmund is favored at Metlife Stadium thanks to a lineup that's already gotten a boost from the summer transfer cycle. Dortmund has a few outgoing transfers poking holes in the roster, but Las Vegas seems to be quite impressed by the club's signing of Jobe Bellingham. In the case of today's sportsbook odds, Sin City is more impressed that Bellingham's going to play right away in the state-side competition's Group Stage. The youngster has (+300) odds to score this afternoon.

Borussia Dortmund's immediate rivals from Group F are on a six-match unbeaten streak against competitions, sparking an underdog-line betting interest in Fluminense among those who watched Inter Miami and Al Ahly's goalkeepers pull off a clean-sheet miracle against overwhelming attacks last weekend. There's a school of thought that if an underdog of the Americas is set to stun the community with a (+500) moneyline upset, it will happen now, before Europe is warmed up.

Dortmund's star Serhou Guirassy is the noon bout's leading (-110) prop wager to score at least once, following two consecutive exceptional seasons of pure striking for Dortmund and VfB Stuttgart.

River Plate of Argentina would probably get more betting action to defeat the Urawa Red Diamonds if there weren't so many titanic European contenders to gamble on in the Club World Cup. Japan's league is top-heavy like most overlooked domestic club affiliations, marking the Red Diamonds as vulnerable following just a fourth-place finish on the home front. River Plate's veteran forward Miguel Borja is bet365's most popular pick to score in the bout, with a (+110) betting line.

More info on bet365’s bonus offers

bet365 promo offer Bet $5 or more, get $150 in sports bonuses bet365 promo code Click this link and sign up using the code GOALBET bet365 promo offer terms and conditions New customers only, 21+ (18+ in KY). Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Available in AZ, CO, NJ, IA, IL, KY, IN, LA, NC, VA, PA, TN, OH only. Bet $5 and Get $150 in Sports Bonuses at bet365. Registration required. A deposit (minimum $10) is required to participate in this offer. You must claim the offer via the bet365 app, within 30 days of registering your account. Once released, your Sports Bonuses will be held in your account balance and are non-withdrawable.T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply.

bet365 promo offer Get a first bet safety net up to $1,000 in sports bonuses. bet365 promo code Click this link and sign up using the code GOALBET bet365 promo offer terms and conditions New players only, 21+ (18+ in KY). Gambling Problem? Call or Text 1-800-GAMBLER. Available in AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA only. Place a qualifying bet of up to $1000 to be eligible for a matched refund in Sports Bonuses if your qualifying bet loses. A deposit (minimum $10) is required to participate in this offer. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply. Registration required.

