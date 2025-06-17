bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET: Get $1000 in Bonuses for Inter Milan-Monterrey at the Club World Cup

Los Angeles Football Club acquitted itself well against mighty Chelsea F.C. in Sunday's round-robin debut. Can the underdog Monterrey make hay against Inter Milan in another Club World Cup contest tonight? Scroll down for the latest odds on the kickoff from Fanatics Sportsbook.

Specifying those who pick the safety net offer, if your first bet loses, bet365 will match your funds (up to $1,000) in bonuses. If you prevail, you get the profits from the win, and keep your original stake.

What can you use your bet365 bonus on today?

Your bet365 bonus code may be used to bet on tonight's thrilling array of soccer contests in North America, from Inter Milan's appearance in the Club World Cup to the Gold Cup in prime time.

Tonight's schedule in the Club World Cup is representative of the diversity in the event overall. The evening's "Happy Hour" match will be watched quizzically at American sports bars, given that the teams and even the federations involved have had so little direct competition. The same can be argued about the Group Stage game to follow, although the fame, fortune, and reputations of Europe's favorite and Mexico's long-shot underdog alike helps us get a bead on them.

Inter Milan versus Monterrey is the night's main event, set to begin at 9 p.m. Eastern on DAZN after the network airs its earlier clash of Korean and South African teams at 6 p.m. EST. Inter is drawing (-188) moneyline odds compared to a pale (+450) moneyline to win for Monterrey, showing what a yawning gap there's perceived to be between the continental titans on two sides of a pond.

Monterrey is getting more respect in bet365's odds than any number of non-European sides in the Club World Cup this summer, such as Bayern's 10-0 victim Auckland City. There's an impressive (-125) prop betting price on "Both Teams to Score" that gives the Liga side a terrific chance to manufacture goals against Inter Milan, one of soccer's best defensive teams of the 2020s.

In fairness to North America's representative in the rumble, Inter Milan's bright odds have as much to do with the Italian club's recent lack of success as any positive metric that's giving Serie A the nod over Liga. Inter is probably desperate to get the sour taste out of its collective mouth following the dread outcome of this year's Champions League Final outcome against PSG. A rematch against France's champions in the Club World Cup won't occur unless Inter goes deep into the event.

What about that clash between Korea and South Africa? It's not the Taegeuk Warriors versus Bafana Bafana, but a 6 p.m. EST kickoff between Asian Champions League winner Ulsan Hyundai and the South Africa Premier Division champion Mamalodi Sundowns. Some sportsbooks aren't favoring either team, not knowing what to do with the matchup at all. The bet365 handicappers aren't chickening out like that, favoring the Sundowns at (+140) to prevail before sundown.

Canada is getting (-275) odds to defeat Honduras in Gold Cup Group Stage action, airing on Fox Sports 1 at 10:30 p.m. EST. In Group B, the Canadians have arguably gotten the easiest draw of any World Cup host, with El Tricolor in Costa Rica's Group A, Panama and Jamaica squaring off in Group C, and Group D's USMNT saddled against a strong guest in Saudi Arabia. Striker Jonathan David (+120) has passed up the steady Cyle Larin (+150) as Canada's top player-prop bet to score.

