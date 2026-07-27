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Bet of the Day
Mark Richard Sochon

Soccer Prediction of the Day: Randers vs Silkeborg Best Bet

Our soccer expert offers his Pick of the day for Monday as Randers and Silkeborg clash in the Danish Superliga at 1 PM ET (7/27).

It’s the opening matchday of the new season in the Danish top flight. A low-scoring encounter looks likely as two of last term’s strugglers meet.

Today's Soccer Prediction - Randers vs Silkeborg

Odds courtesy of US Sportsbooks. Correct at time of publication and subject to change

  • Silkeborg or Draw & Under 2.5 goals @ +260

Randers to struggle against a bogey team

While they finished just one place off the bottom in the 2025/26 regular season, Silkeborg tend to enjoy this fixture. They’ve not conceded in any of their past three meetings with Randers. Four of the last six encounters at the Randers Stadium have also been won by SIF.

That record alone suggests the hosts are priced too short to win this match. They were the lowest-scoring team in the Danish Superliga last term, averaging only 1.03 goals per game.

Silkeborg could also benefit from a new-manager bounce under the recently appointed Morten Dahm Kjaergaard. They appear to offer value to avoid defeat in a low-scoring clash.

  • Monday Bet of the Day: Silkeborg or Draw & Under 2.5 goals @ +260

Soccer Prediction Record: Last Five Days

Soccer Prediction (Last Five Days)Win/LossPrice
Spain to win & Under 3.5 goals vs PortugalWin+180
Argentina to win & Both teams to scoreWin+275
Spain - 1 Spread vs Belgium Loss+180
France to win & Under 3.5 goals vs SpainLoss+210
England vs Argentina - Tie Loss+190