What is Arbitrage Betting? Arb Betting and Scalping Explained

Arbitrage betting is a betting strategy that enables you to have a great shot at profit regardless of the final result of a sporting event.

What is Arbitrage Betting?

The returns sounds too good to be true, but it is possible. It works due to differences in odds offered by various sports betting sites for the same event.

By placing bets on all possible outcomes across different sportsbooks, you can secure a net gain no matter what happens.

How Does Arbitrage Betting Work?

Arb betting relies on odds discrepancies between sportsbooks. Here's how it works:

Odds discrepancies: Sportsbooks assess the probabilities of outcomes differently, resulting in odds variations across different platforms.

Sportsbooks assess the probabilities of outcomes differently, resulting in odds variations across different platforms. Stake calculation: Using a specific formula, you can calculate how much to wager on each outcome to ensure a profit regardless of the result.

Using a specific formula, you can calculate how much to wager on each outcome to ensure a profit regardless of the result. Placing the bets: Wagers are placed simultaneously on all possible outcomes, each at a different sportsbook.

Arbitrage Betting Example NFL

Let’s imagine a football match between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Here are the odds offered by two bookmakers:

Outcome Bookmaker 1 Bookmaker 2 Packers wins +110 -111 Tampa Bay wins -125 +120

To exploit this arb opportunity, you would:

Bet on Packers at Sportsbook 1 at +110

Bet on Buccaneers at Sportsbook 2 at +120

By calculating your stakes correctly across both wagers, you can earn a profit regardless of the match outcome — a textbook scalp.

Pros and Cons of Arbitrage Betting

Pros of Arbitrage Betting

✔️ Profit: The biggest benefit of arb betting is the ability to generate a return with no directional risk, regardless of the outcome.

The biggest benefit of arb betting is the ability to generate a return with no directional risk, regardless of the outcome. ✔️ Strategy diversification: Arbitrage betting allows you to diversify your overall betting approach.

Cons of Arbitrage Betting

❌ Time-consuming: Finding and placing arbs often requires significant time and patience.

Finding and placing arbs often requires significant time and patience. ❌ Risk of account restrictions: Sportsbooks may limit or close the accounts of bettors who frequently engage in arbitrage betting or scalping, as it exploits pricing inefficiencies across the market.

Tips for Placing Arbitrage Bets

Arb betting requires a disciplined approach and close attention to detail. Here are our tips:

🔍 Use odds comparison tools: Search for arb opportunities using odds comparison platforms that track discrepancies between different sportsbooks.

Search for arb opportunities using odds comparison platforms that track discrepancies between different sportsbooks. 📋 Check betting limits: Make sure the sportsbooks involved don't have stake limits that could disrupt your wagering strategy.

Make sure the sportsbooks involved don't have stake limits that could disrupt your wagering strategy. ⚡️ Act quickly: Arbitrage opportunities can disappear fast — it's crucial to react quickly and stay alert to line movement.

Arbitrage opportunities can disappear fast — it's crucial to react quickly and stay alert to line movement. 💰 Manage your bankroll split: Ensure you have sufficient funds across all relevant sportsbook accounts to cover every required wager for each outcome.

Always remember that responsible bankroll management is essential, even when employing a strategy like arbitrage betting.