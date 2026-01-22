Presented byDrink responsibly. Modelo Especial® Beer. Imported by Crown Imports, Chicago, IL For 21+
Wolves line up Kalvin Phillips swoop as forgotten Man City man is given potential Etihad escape route
Report claims Wolves are long-term admirers of Phillips
In a new story from the Daily Mail, Phillips is reportedly attracting interest from bottom-placed Wolves ahead of the winter market closing on Monday, 2 February.
The report claims the Old Gold are long-term admirers of the defensive midfielder and are exploring a deal to sign him, with central midfielders Joao Gomes and Andre attracting interest from elsewhere.
Rob Edwards’ side - who have been in great form of late, having put together a five-game unbeaten run across the Premier League and FA Cup - are believed to value Phillips’ top-flight experience as they look to try and close the gap on their relegation-threatened rivals.
Former Leeds man is surplus to requirements at Man City
Phillips has fallen down the pecking order at City following his reported £42 million (€48m/$56m) move from Leeds United in the summer of 2022.
After making 21 appearances in his debut season at City in 2022-23, Phillips featured just 10 times in the following campaign before spending six months on loan at West Ham United - a spell which saw him clash with supporters.
Phillips - who is contracted to City until 2028 - then spent the entire 2024-25 season on loan at Ipswich Town, making 22 appearances and scoring one goal as Kieran McKenna’s side suffered relegation back to the Championship.
In his only appearance this season, the tough-tackling Phillips emerged from the substitutes bench as City secured a 2-0 win over League One outfit Huddersfield Town in the third round of the Carabao Cup in September.
Guardiola labelled midfielder 'overweight' after 2022 World Cup
Phillips, who played a significant role in helping England reach the final of Euro 2020, was described as being “overweight” by City boss Guardiola following his return from the 2022 World Cup.
Guardiola issued an apology to Phillips two years later, saying: “Yeah, I’m sorry. [A mistake] once in eight years is not bad. But I’m so sorry. I apologise to him.
“I spoke to him before [making the comment]. I never, ever don’t speak to the team before I say something here, or the player in that case.”
Phillips later admitted the Catalan’s comments were tough to take, saying in 2023: “For me, I wasn't overweight, but obviously the manager has seen it in a very different way. I just took it and did my best to get as fit as possible.
“It was a little hard to take just because of how much it was oversized and how many people started talking about it. I was on the bench for the Leeds game straight after that and I was fit every match since then.
“It was just one of those things, it was a misunderstanding from me and some staff members.”
Man City looking to bounce back following shock Bodo/Glimt loss
While it remains to be seen where Phillips’ future lies, City are fully focused on bouncing back from Tuesday’s shock Champions League defeat against Norwegian minnows Bodo/Glimt when they play host to Wolves in the Premier League on Saturday.
After suffering a surprise 3-1 defeat which has left 11th-placed City with work to do if they are to automatically qualify for the Champions League last 16 by finishing inside the top eight, Guardiola’s players have refunded fans who made the trip to Scandinavia.
“Everything has started to be, since the new year, against (us) in many, many things,” a frustrated Guardiola said after the game. “I know how good a team Bodo are. I didn’t underestimate them.
“We have to change the dynamic quick for the next game against Wolves and after that the last game against Galatasaray.
“It was an incredible opportunity for us [against Bodo] and the feeling is that everything (that can be) going wrong, is going (wrong) in many, many details. That is a fact and you have to try to change it.”
City were also beaten 2-0 by fierce rivals Manchester United in the derby last Saturday, leaving them seven points behind leaders Arsenal in the title race.
