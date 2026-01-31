Presented byDrink responsibly. Modelo Especial® Beer. Imported by Crown Imports, Chicago, IL For 21+
Why Chelsea sensation Estevao has been left out of squad for Premier League clash with West Ham
Chelsea boss Rosenior reveals why Estevao is missing
Ahead of Chelsea’s Premier League game against Nuno Espirito Santo’s West Ham, Estevao was a notable absentee when the team sheets arrived in west London.
And when asked why the 18-year-old winger was missing from the squad before kick-off, Chelsea boss Rosenior revealed the youngster has had to return to Brazil for “personal reasons”.
“Unfortunately for personal reasons Estevao has had to go home,” Rosenior told Sky Sports ahead of the game. “My love and my thoughts are with him and his family at this moment and I just hope he’s okay.”
Rosenior - who has made an impressive start to life at Chelsea following his appointment earlier this month - has made seven changes to the side that beat Napoli 3-2 in the Champions League on Wednesday.
Chelsea XI: Sanchez; Gusto, Chalobah, Badiashile, Hato; Caicedo, Fernandez (c); Gittens, Palmer, Garnacho; Delap
Chelsea substitutes: Sharman-Lowe, James, Acheampong, Fofana, Cucurella, Andrey Santos, Neto, Joao Pedro, Guiu
Brazil international has been in fine form for the Blues
Estevao has been in fine form for Chelsea in recent weeks, with the former Palmeiras ace having become the second-youngest Blues player to score and assist in a Premier League match in the 3-1 win over Crystal Palace last Sunday.
Following his move from Brazilian outfit Palmeiras, Estevao has scored six goals in 29 appearances for Chelsea, while he has also recorded two assists for Rosenior’s men.
Hailing Estevao’s excellent impact against Palace, Rosenior said “He is a player with special abilities, special talent. He’s been ill but every time he’s been on the pitch so far with me he’s been outstanding.
“Off the pitch, I know his family are here with him and the club have worked really hard to help him settle. I also know Andrey Santos and Joao Pedro have helped him settle into this country.
“On the pitch, with any 18-year-old, you have to manage his minutes, and manage the games which you think are the right moments for him to have an impact. I’ll keep doing that because I want him to have an outstanding season, and I want him to have an outstanding career as well.”
