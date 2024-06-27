Soccer on ESPN and ESPN+: English Championship, FA Cup, Carabao Cup, LALIGA, Bundesliga and more

GOAL's guide to watch and live stream soccer on ESPN+

Includes ESPN+, Hulu, and Disney+. The best bundle subscription for entertainment.

Includes ESPN+ only. The best long-term, saving you 17% if you choose to commit to a year of ESPN+.

Includes ESPN+, Hulu, and Disney+. The best bundle subscription for entertainment.

Includes ESPN+ only. The best long-term, saving you 17% if you choose to commit to a year of ESPN+.

Includes ESPN+, Hulu, and Disney+. The best bundle subscription for entertainment.

Includes ESPN+ only. The best long-term, saving you 17% if you choose to commit to a year of ESPN+.

Soccer season is in full swing, and there are plenty of matches between now and the New Year to add to your calendar. Get ready to watch FC Twente battle it out against Pec Zwolle in the Dutch Eredivisie or Sint Truiden battle Eupen in the Belgian Pro League.

What is ESPN+?

ESPN+ is a sport-focused streaming service available in the United States. All you need to watch is a paid subscription and a stable internet connection. No installations, no faff. For a comprehensive breakdown of ESPN+ features, including other live sports you can watch through the service, see our ESPN+ Review .

What subscription plans are available on ESPN+?

Subscription Pricing ESPN+ Monthly $10.99/Month ESPN+ Annual $109.99/Year The Disney Bundle [Hulu+ Disney+ ESPN+] $14.99/Month

Plans for ESPN+ start at $10.99/month, while the Disney Bundle is $14.99/month.

If you know ESPN+ will be your go-to sports streaming service year-round, an annual subscription will save you around $22/year.

Soccer on ESPN+

With ESPN+, you can watch the Spanish La Liga, Bundesliga, EFL and more in both English and Spanish languages. There are also hundreds of hours of archived sports content and original documentaries. So if you're looking for cost-effective soccer coverage, ESPN+ is the service for you.

Games broadcast through the service are also stored in the ESPN+ on-demand library, so you can re-live the highlights or watch for the first time at your convenience.

Soccer Leagues broadcast live on ESPN+

Bundesliga

Bundesliga 2

La Liga

La Liga EA Sports Hypermotion V

Vitality Women’s FA Cup

Carabao Cup

ESPN FC

Copa Del Rey

Emirates FA Cup

Supercopa De España

European Football League

Super Cup

Eredivisie

Jupiler Pro League

USL

The FA Community Shield

NCAA Soccer

Upcoming Soccer Matches on ESPN+

June 27

Kick-Off (ET) Fixture Division Streaming Service 08:00 PM Union Omaha vs. Chattanooga Red Wolves USL Cup ESPN+

June 28

Kick-Off (ET) Fixture Division Streaming Service 08:30 PM Memphis 901 FC vs. Phoenix Rising FC USL Championship ESPN+

June 29

Kick-Off (ET) Fixture Division Streaming Service 04:00 PM Racing Louisville FC vs. Bay FC NWSL ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+, Fubo, Sling Orange, DirecTV Stream 07:00 PM Greenville Triumph vs. Lexington SC USL Cup ESPN+ 07:00 PM Charlotte Independence vs. Richmond Kickers USL Cup ESPN+ 07:00 PM Miami FC vs. Detroit City FC USL Championship ESPN+ 07:30 PM One Knoxville SC vs. Forward Madison FC USL Cup ESPN+ 07:30 PM Loudoun United FC vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies USL Championship ESPN+ 07:30 PM Birmingham Legion FC vs. Louisville City FC USL Championship ESPN+ 09:00 PM San Antonio FC vs. New Mexico United USL Championship ESPN+ 09:00 PM Northern Colorado Hailstorm vs. Spokane Velocity FC USL Cup ESPN+ 10:00 PM Orange County SC vs. Oakland Roots SC USL Championship ESPN+ 10:30 PM Central Valley Fuego vs. Tormenta FC USL Cup ESPN+ 10:30 PM Las Vegas Lights FC vs. Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC USL Championship ESPN+ 11:00 PM Sacramento Republic FC vs. Hartford Athletic USL Championship ESPN+

June 30

Kick-Off (ET) Fixture Division Streaming Service 01:00 PM NJ/NY Gotham FC vs. Seattle Reign FC NWSL ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+, Fubo, Sling Orange, DirecTV Stream

ESPN+ Features

Over a thousand hours of sports content

Soccer isn't all that's on offer. You can watch many other live sports with an ESPN+ subscription, including XFL, MMA, Golf, Tennis, Cricket, Lacrosse, Rugby, F1, Hockey, and more. Watch many national, international, and college sports fixtures in one place.

RELATED ESPN News

Simultaneous streams

ESPN+ supports streaming on 3 devices simultaneously. The only exception is pay-per-view combat sports events, which are limited to two simultaneous streams simultaneously.

Device compatibility

Watch on iOS and Android systems, Samsung Smart TV, Google Chromecast, PlayStation, Xbox, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Cox Contour TV and Stream Player, Xfinity Flex and XumoTV.

Bundle subscriptions

Get Hulu+ and Disney+ with an ESPN+ subscription for only $14.99/month, saving you around $12/month.

ESPN original content

The ESPN 30 for 30 documentary series has some of the best sports documentaries on the market. New releases, like Once Upon a Time in Queens, Jeanette Lee Vs., and The Bullies of Baltimore are sure to tide you over to the next big game.

RELATED: The best 30 for 30 documentaries on ESPN+

FAQ's

Is ESPN+ worth it for soccer coverage?

That depends on the leagues you want to watch. For European leagues like the Bundesliga, Spanish La Liga, and Eredivisie, yes. It's also great for live NCAA soccer games. However, there are a number of big leagues missing.

Which soccer competitions are missing from ESPN+?

The English Premier League

The EPL isn’t included with ESPN+. Don’t panic, though. NBC broadcasts the EPL in the US, so you can watch every game throughout the season on NBC, USA Network, and NBC’s on-demand streaming service Peacock Premium.

Keep up to date on live EPL coverage with Goal.com’s article how to watch and live stream English Premier League Soccer .

UEFA Competitions

CBS has the broadcasting rights for UEFA Champions League games in the US. This means you'll need access to CBS, TUDN, and UniMas channels or their live streaming platform Paramount+ to watch the European championships.

Discover the best streaming services to watch and live stream the UEFA Champions League.

The United States National Team

Another elephant in the room is no USNT games. NBC has broadcasting rights for both Men’s and Women’s games. Similarly to the EPL, you can watch upcoming fixtures via NBC sports channels and Peacock Premium.

To learn more, browse the GOAL article on How to watch and livestream USWNT Soccer .

Can I watch EURO 2024 qualifiers on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, no. The official broadcasting partners of these games in the US are Fox Sports, TUDN, and Fubo TV.

Who's currently qualified for EURO 2024?

England has qualified for the Euros with two matches left after a confident 3-1 win against Italy.

Belgium, Portugal, Spain, Scotland, Turkey, France, and Austria have also qualified.

Find out more: Where to watch and live stream England Euro 2024 qualifying games