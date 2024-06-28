Discover GOAL's guide to streaming live tennis, court re-plays and original behind the scenes content on your Grand Slam favourites

While it may not show the Grand Slams, Tennis Channel Plus is the best option for year round tennis coverage.

Sling offers access to the Tennis Channel and ABC through their Sling Orange plan.

Wanting to watch tennis on TV, or live stream the next big match online? GOAL has you covered.

We're here with the first serve on where you can stream every smash and volley. So, keep reading for our guide to find out the networks and streaming services you need to catch all of the coverage across the tennis calendar.

What networks hold TV rights to broadcast tennis in the USA?

Grand Slam Broadcaster US Open ESPN, ABC Australian Open ESPN, ABC French Open NBC Wimbledon ESPN, ABC

Other events on the tennis calendar throughout the year, including the ATP Masters 1000, are shown live on The Tennis Channel. You can access The Tennis Channel through its own streaming service, Tennis Channel Plus, or via DirecTV, fuboTV, and Sling TV (Orange).

What is the next Grand Slam in the tennis calendar?

Wimbledon is the next major tournament on the tennis calendar. It is the final of the four Grand Slams, which are held throughout the year.

The men's and women's singles qualifiers begin on June 24, and the first round of the tournament begins on July 1.

In the United States, coverage of the tournament will be shown on ESPN and ABC, and streamed on ESPN+.

Last year, Carlos Alcaraz beat four-time champions Novak Djokovic to win his first gentleman's title at Wimbledon. He's now won three major titles after winning this year's French Open against Alexander Zverev, going into Wimbledon as a firm favourite to win the men's singles title.

At the Women's Single last year, Marketa Vondrousova defeated Ons Jabeur in a resounding two sets to win her first major singles title and her first in six years. Vondrousova became the first unseeded female player to win the Wimbledon title since Billie Jean King in 1963.

